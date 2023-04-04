Rainscreen Cladding Market Size to Reach USD 249.81 Billion at a CAGR of 7% by 2032 | Reports and Data

Reports And Data

Emerging market urbanization trends as well as, increasing significance of building thermal insulation and moisture control.” — Reports and Data.

NEW YORK CITY, U.S., UNITED STATES, April 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Rainscreen Cladding Market size was USD 135.88 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 7% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data.

Rainscreen cladding systems are becoming increasingly popular in various industries, such as housing, commercial, and industrial construction, due to their ability to provide dual-layer protection to structures. This protection includes an exterior covering that safeguards against weather conditions, and an inner layer that protects against moisture and water. As a result of this design, the overall strength, durability, and energy efficiency of buildings can be significantly enhanced.

Additionally, the market revenue growth is being propelled by the implementation of strict construction guidelines and regulations that prioritize energy efficiency and environmental sustainability. Moreover, governmental initiatives promoting eco-friendly building practices and reducing carbon emissions are expected to further stimulate market revenue growth.

Top Lading Players: ingspan Group, Carea Group, Trespa International B.V., Rockwool International A/S, Sotech Optima, Prodema, FunderMax, Steni AS, Cembrit Holding A/S, Parklex International S.L., and Eco Earth Solutions.

Some Key Highlights from the Report:

During the forecast period, it is expected that the metal segment will dominate in terms of revenue share, mainly due to the durability, low maintenance, and modern aesthetic appeal that metals offer. Rainscreen cladding, a popular construction technique, commonly utilizes three types of metals, namely aluminum, copper, and zinc.

During the forecast period, the residential construction segment is expected to experience the highest revenue growth rate. This can be attributed to the widespread use of rainscreen cladding in residential projects, which is highly sought after for both its aesthetic appeal and practical advantages. By utilizing rainscreen cladding, homeowners can shield their residences from inclement weather, minimize external noise disturbance, and enhance their home's energy efficiency.

During the forecast period, the North American market is expected to hold the largest portion of revenue. This is due to the higher need for buildings that are energy-efficient and a growing focus on sustainability.

Segments covered in the report:

Raw Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022 - 2032)

Fiber Cement

Composite Material

Metal

High-Pressure Laminates

Terracotta

Ceramic

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022 - 2032)

Residential

Commercial

Official

Institutional

Industrial

Regional Outlook:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Questions Addressed in the Report:

What are the dominating factors that are influencing the growth of the industry?

In the forecast period, which market segment is expected to rise the most?

What are the risks and challenges that the industry is facing?

In the coming years, which area is projected to dominate the market?

Who are the major players in the market?

What kind of strategic business plans have they made?

