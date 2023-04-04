Digital Coupon Market Is Thriving Worldwide with Groupon, LivingSocial, Coupang

Stay up to date with Digital Coupon Market research offered by HTF MI. Check how key trends and emerging drivers are shaping this industry growth.
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, April 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Latest Released Digital Coupon Market Research assesses the future growth potential of the Digital Coupon market and provides information and useful statistics on market structure and size. This report aims to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision-makers make sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report identifies and analyses the changing dynamics and emerging trends along with the key drivers, challenges, opportunities and constraints in the Digital Coupon market. The study includes market share analysis and players such as RetailMeNot, Inc. (United States), Honey Science Corporation (United States), Groupon, Inc. (United States), Quotient (United States), Rakuten Marketing LLC (United States), LivingSocial, Inc. (United States), Savings.com, LLC (United States), Valassis Communications, Inc. (United States), Coupang Corp. (South Korea), Flipp Corporation – Canada).
The Digital Coupon market size is estimated to register a CAGR of 21.2% during the forecast period (2022-2029).
Definition:
Digital Coupon refers to a type of electronic discount or promotional offer that is distributed online or through mobile devices, and can be redeemed for a discount or other incentive at the time of purchase. Digital Coupons are commonly used by businesses to attract and retain customers, increase sales, and promote new products or services. They can take various forms, such as coupon codes, digital vouchers, mobile coupons, and loyalty rewards, and are often distributed through email, social media, mobile apps, or coupon websites. Digital Coupons offer several benefits over traditional paper coupons, including convenience, flexibility, and tracking capabilities.
Market Trends:
Digital Coupons are increasingly personalized based on customers' preferences and behavior, with the use of data analytics and machine learning algorithms.
Digital Coupons are distributed through multiple channels, such as email, social media, websites, and mobile apps, to reach customers across different touchpoints.
Market Drivers:
Digital Coupons enable businesses to collect and analyze customer data, and use it to target specific audiences with personalized coupons and offers.
Digital Coupons offer a cost-effective way for businesses to promote their products and services, attract new customers, and retain existing ones.
Market Opportunities:
There is a growing opportunity for Digital Coupons in emerging markets, where the use of smartphones and mobile devices is increasing rapidly, and where traditional paper coupons may not be as widely used.
SMEs can benefit from using Digital Coupons to promote their products and services and compete with larger businesses, as Digital Coupons are often more cost-effective than traditional advertising.
The market is segmented by Global Digital Coupon Market Breakdown by Application (Beauty & Spas, Food & Drink, Health & Fitness, Home Services, Online Learning, Others) by Type (Downloadable coupons, Mobile coupons, Coupon codes, Others) by Offer Types (Retailer generated coupons, Manufactured generated coupons) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA).
Revenue and Sales Estimation — Historical Revenue and sales volume are presented and further data is triangulated with top-down and bottom-up approaches to forecast complete market size and to estimate forecast numbers for key regions covered in the report along with classified and well-recognized Types and end-use industry.
SWOT Analysis on Digital Coupon Players
In addition to Market Share analysis of players, in-depth profiling, product/service, and business overview, the study also concentrates on BCG matrix, heat map analysis, FPNV positioning along with SWOT analysis to better correlate market competitiveness.
• Political (Political policy and stability as well as trade, fiscal, and taxation policies)
• Economical (Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates)
• Social (Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, attitude changes, and changes in lifestyles)
• Technological (Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research, and development)
• Legal (Employment legislation, consumer law, health, and safety, international as well as trade regulation and restrictions)
• Environmental (Climate, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability)
Heat map Analysis, 3-Year Financial and Detailed Company Profiles of Key & Emerging Players: RetailMeNot, Inc. (United States), Honey Science Corporation (United States), Groupon, Inc. (United States), Quotient (United States), Rakuten Marketing LLC (United States), LivingSocial, Inc. (United States), Savings.com, LLC (United States), Valassis Communications, Inc. (United States), Coupang Corp. (South Korea), Flipp Corporation – Canada)
Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:
• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and the Rest of APAC; the Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)
• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)
• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)
• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)
• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)
Overview of Digital Coupon Market
Digital Coupon Size (Value) Comparison by Region (2023-2028)
Digital Coupon Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2023-2028)
Digital Coupon Competitive Situation and Current Scenario Analysis
