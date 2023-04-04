Secretary of State Mac Warner Reports 1,179 New WV Business Registrations for March of 2023

Charleston, W. Va. – The WV Secretary of State's Office registered 1,179 new businesses statewide during the month of March according to Secretary of State Mac Warner.

Doddridge County led the state in the percentage of new business growth through March with a total of eight new business registrations, a 3.11% increase. The Secretary of State’s Business & Licensing Division reported that Taylor, Tyler, Morgan and Braxton Counties also experienced notable growth during the month.

A total of 15 new business entities were registered in Taylor County in March of 2023. Tyler County successfully registered six businesses. Morgan County reported 19 registrations for the month and Braxton County registered ten new businesses with the Secretary of State's Office.

Counties that lead the state in total businesses registered for March were Berkeley, Kanawha, Monongalia, Jefferson and Cabell. Ber​keley County successfully registered 120 businesses while Kanawha County reported 115 new registrations. Monongalia County had 100 businesses register. Jefferson County registered 73 new businesses while Cabell County totaled 63 new registrations for the month.

Statewide, West Virginia registered 12,972 new businesses in the previous 12-month period, from April 1, 2022, to March 31, 2023. Berkeley County led all 55 counties with an 18.87% growth rate during the one-year timespan. To review county-by-county growth, visit our Business Statistics Database.

The WV One Stop Business Center Has Moved

To continue his efforts to make starting a new business in West Virginia as easy as possible, WV Secretary of State Mac Warner has moved the WV One Stop Business Center (WV One Stop) to a new location in Charleston to better serve business owners and entrepreneurs.

The WV One Stop is now located at 13 Kanawha Blvd. West, Suite 201; Charleston, WV 25302. There is plenty of free parking available adjacent to the building.

Warner reminds citizens that most licensing and registration services provided by the WV One Stop can be accessed online at Business4WV.gov​. Those needing to speak directly to a WVSOS Business & Licensing specialist are encouraged to call (304) 558-8000.