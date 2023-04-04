Flat Glass Market To Reach USD 189.65 Billion at a CAGR of 6.7% by 2027 | Reports and Data

Reports And Data

The growing industrialization and urbanization, and rapid advancements in glass-forming technologies are driving the demand for the market.

The growing industrialization and urbanization, and rapid advancements in glass-forming technologies are driving the demand for the market.” — Reports and Data.

NEW YORK CITY, U.S., UNITED STATES, April 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Flat Glass market is forecast to reach USD 189.65 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Insulated flat glass is experiencing increasing deployment because it reduces pollution, saves energy, and improves comfort inside the building. The improved properties of sound insulation and thermal insulation provided by these products are expected to stimulate demand. Factors such as growing urbanization, the increase in the real estate sector, the use of solar products, and product innovation are providing substantial stimulus for market growth. The growth of the solar energy market, due to the growing dependence on renewable energies, as well as the subsidies available for energy storage, will propel the growth of the studied market. As there are only a few products involved in the production of flat glass, they cannot be replaced by others. However, fluctuating commodity prices, coupled with weak supply chain management, have a significant effect on the overall price of flat glass products, which undermines market growth.

The Asia-Pacific region is projected to account for ~43% of the global increment in flat glass area demand in 2027. Growth will be primarily from broad advancements in industrialization and urbanization throughout the region. Several other Asia-Pacific countries like India, Indonesia, and Vietnam are expected to rank amongst the world's fastest-growing flat glass markets. India is forecasted to become the world's largest net importer of flat glass has fueled investment in production in several other Asia-Pacific countries. Malaysia is the leader, where massive investments are driving substantial capacity expansions which could make Malaysia the second largest Asia-Pacific flat glass producer behind China.

Get a sample of the report: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3012

Top Lading Players: Saint Gobain, Asahi Glass Company, Corning, China Glass Holding, Nippon Sheet Glass, Vitro, Guardian, Euroglass, Cardinal, and Schott, among others.

Some Key Highlights from the Report:

The construction industry is the most-significant end-user segment in the market studied. Besides, the current trend of smart city projects should also stimulate demand for flat glass. Glasses are widely used in the construction industry, in windows, facades, doors, interior partitions, railings, and storefronts, among other parts of the building, thus offering the possibility of floating glasses.

Body-tinted Float glass is a new type of glass, in which molten dyes are added for coloring having solar radiation absorption properties. This type of glass saves energy, reduces the penetration of heat into buildings, and offers a striking visual effect.

The Asia Pacific construction sector has grown steadily in recent times due to the presence of rapidly growing economies, rapid urbanization, and increased infrastructure spending. The growing presence of international companies in the Asia-Pacific region has also generated demand for the construction of new offices, production houses, buildings, etc., thereby driving the growth of the construction sector in the region.

Moreover, international suppliers are moving their manufacturing base to the Asia-Pacific region. It may be due to the availability of inexpensive unskilled and skilled workers in the area. Fast-paced industrialization and urbanization in India, China, and other countries in the Asia-Pacific region, combined with the adoption of smart and energy-efficient technologies as advanced construction practices have a positive influence on the request for flat glass.

Segments covered in the report:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Toughened Glass

Basic Float Glass

Laminated Glass

Insulated Glass

Coated Glass

Extra Clear Glass

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Sheet Glass

Rolled Glass

Float Glass

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Architectural

Automotive

Solar Energy

Ask for Customize Research Report: https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/3012

Regional Outlook:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Questions Addressed in the Report:

What are the dominating factors that are influencing the growth of the industry?

In the forecast period, which market segment is expected to rise the most?

What are the risks and challenges that the industry is facing?

In the coming years, which area is projected to dominate the market?

Who are the major players in the market?

What kind of strategic business plans have they made?

Browse More Related Research Reports:

Automotive Plastic Market https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/automotive-plastic-market

Microbial and Bacterial Cellulose Market https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/microbial-and-bacterial-cellulose-market

ETFE Market https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/etfe-ethylene-tetrafluoroethylene-market

Poly-Vinylidene Dichloride (PVDC) Coated Films Market https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/poly-vinylidene-dichloride-pvdc-coated-films-market

Protective Packaging Market https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/protective-packaging-market

About Us:

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients to make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Products, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.