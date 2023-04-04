DIY Furniture Market is Booming Worldwide with Major Giants: IKEA, Herman Miller, Steelcase

Stay up to date with DIY Furniture Market research offered by HTF MI. Check how key trends and emerging drivers are shaping this industry growth.
The Latest Released DIY Furniture Market Research assesses the future growth potential of the DIY Furniture market and provides information and useful statistics on market structure and size. The study includes market share analysis and players such as IKEA (Netherlands), Slicethinner (Taiwan), Ashley Furniture (United States), Steelcase (United States), Williams Sonoma (United States), TJX (United States), Godrej (India), Wipro Furniture (India), Kinnarps AB (Sweden), Herman Miller, Inc (United States).
The DIY Furniture market size is estimated to register a CAGR of 5.75% during the forecast period (2022-2029).
Definition:
The DIY furniture market refers to the market for furniture that can be assembled by the consumer or end-user, typically without the need for professional assistance. This type of furniture often comes in a flat-pack format, with all of the necessary components and instructions for assembly included in the packaging. DIY furniture is available in a wide variety of styles, designs, and materials, and can range from small accent pieces to large-scale furniture items such as beds, bookshelves, and desks. The DIY furniture market is driven by the increasing demand for affordable and customizable furniture solutions, as well as the convenience and ease of assembly that DIY furniture provides.
Market Trends:
As more consumers prioritize sustainability and eco-friendliness, there is a growing trend toward DIY furniture made from sustainable materials such as bamboo, reclaimed wood, and recycled plastic.
DIY furniture with modular designs that can be easily assembled, disassembled, and reconfigured to fit different spaces and needs is becoming increasingly popular.
Market Drivers:
DIY furniture is often more affordable than traditional furniture as it can be produced and distributed at a lower cost due to its flat-pack format.
DIY furniture can be easily purchased online or in-store and assembled at home, providing consumers with a convenient and time-saving option.
Market Opportunities:
The growth of e-commerce has created a huge opportunity for DIY furniture manufacturers and retailers to reach a wider audience and sell their products online.
With more people living in smaller spaces, there is a growing opportunity for DIY furniture that serves multiple purposes and offers space-saving solutions.
The market is segmented by Global DIY Furniture Market Breakdown by Application (Household, Commercial) by Type (Metal, Wood, Plastic, Glass, Others) by Sales Channels (Online, Offline), and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA).
• Political (Political policy and stability as well as trade, fiscal, and taxation policies)
• Economical (Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates)
• Social (Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, attitude changes, and changes in lifestyles)
• Technological (Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research, and development)
• Legal (Employment legislation, consumer law, health, and safety, international as well as trade regulation and restrictions)
• Environmental (Climate, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability)
Heat map Analysis, 3-Year Financial and Detailed Company Profiles of Key & Emerging Players: IKEA (Netherlands), Slicethinner (Taiwan), Ashley Furniture (United States), Steelcase (United States), Williams Sonoma (United States), TJX (United States), Godrej (India), Wipro Furniture (India), Kinnarps AB (Sweden), Herman Miller, Inc (United States)
Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:
• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and the Rest of APAC; the Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)
• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)
• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)
• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)
• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)
