Insulated Concrete Form (ICF) Market To Reach USD 1.40 Billion at a CAGR of 5.3% by 2027 | Reports and Data

growing demand for green and sustainable construction, awareness towards disaster resilience, will drive the growth of the insulated concrete form market

demand for Insulated Concrete Form (ICFs) in the residential building industry is rising due to increasing need for high-quality housing with improved insulation and lower maintenance costs. ” — Reports and Data.

NEW YORK CITY, U.S., UNITED STATES, April 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Insulated Concrete Form (ICF) market is forecast to reach USD 1.40 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Growing urbanization in developing countries will offer positive prospects for the building sector, which will further improve the industrial landscape. ICF systems offer better energy efficiency and substantial structural strength, thereby contributing to further implementation in the residential and non-residential sectors.

ICF's continued growth in the construction and infrastructure sector due to technological superiority over traditional wood-frame walls and roofing systems will promulgate the size of the insulated concrete form market. Growing concerns over reduced carbon dioxide levels and rising electricity costs will further increase demand for the product, thereby providing lucrative opportunities for industry participants.

The multiplication of natural disasters, including tsunamis, hurricanes, floods, earthquakes, tornadoes, volcanic eruptions, and others, will also lead to an increase in the construction of disaster-resistant houses. The substantial increment in the construction of disaster-resistant buildings in the disaster-prone areas will lead to significant demand for ICF in walls and roofs.

Key features such as energy efficiency and proper mitigation provided by the ICF resonate with owners at all income levels, directly affecting its popularity as a building system, in tropical and subtropical climatic environments. The migration of the rural population to urban areas, as well as the conversion of large cities into cities, will increase the demand for new construction projects in developing economies. Besides, a positive development in the standard of living of consumers will stimulate significant demand for energy-efficient, highly durable, and comfort-enhancing products, thereby increasing the product portfolio.

Favorable government initiatives to raise awareness and provide subsidies for the use of green materials in the construction sector will lead to increased demand for the product. Significant regulatory developments improving the mandatory thickness requirements in the building and the adoption of energy efficiency standards have further fueled the demand for insulated concrete formwork materials.

Top Lading Players: BASF, IntegraSpec, Quad-Lock Building Systems Ltd., Airlite Plastics Co. (Fox Blocks), Superform Products Ltd., Future Foam, AMVIC, LOGIX Insulated Concrete Forms, ConForm Global, and RPM International Inc., among others.

Some Key Highlights from the Report:

Insulated concrete forms made from polystyrene accounted for the largest market share in 2019 due to their higher thermal insulation values, their lightness, and their low cost. Lightweight expanded polystyrene foams are widely used due to their low density, improved mechanical properties, dimensional stability, and thermal insulation.

The non-residential segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2019 to 2027. The increase in the number of hospitals, restaurants, and hotels, and educational buildings due to population growth is expected to propel the growth of the construction industry. The increasing penetration of products in the construction sector should have a positive impact on market growth.

The early acceptance of ICF products and the growing need for green building solutions should propel the growth of the industry in Europe. Also, the European Commission's green building program to improve the energy efficiency of residential and non-residential buildings in Europe should support the growth of insulated concrete formwork.

Segments covered in the report:

Material Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Polystyrene

Cement-Bonded Wood Fiber

Polyurethane

Concrete Shape Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Flat Wall System

Waffle Grid System

Post & Lintel System

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Residential

Non-Residential

Regional Outlook:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Questions Addressed in the Report:

What are the dominating factors that are influencing the growth of the industry?

In the forecast period, which market segment is expected to rise the most?

What are the risks and challenges that the industry is facing?

In the coming years, which area is projected to dominate the market?

Who are the major players in the market?

What kind of strategic business plans have they made?

