Antimicrobial Plastic Market Size to Reach USD 82.04 Billion at a CAGR of 8% by 2032 | Reports and Data

The increasing demand for safety and hygiene products in multiple sectors is a crucial factor driving the growth of Antimicrobial Plastic Market revenue.

NEW YORK CITY, U.S., UNITED STATES, April 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Antimicrobial Plastic Market size was USD 41.04 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 8% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data.

The food industry has a growing demand for packaging materials that can preserve food products for longer periods and maintain their freshness. To meet this need, there is an increasing use of antimicrobial plastics that can prevent bacterial growth and ensure the safety and purity of food during transportation and storage. This trend is expected to drive the market revenue growth of antimicrobial polymers in the food and beverage industry.

The market is witnessing a significant growth in revenue due to the increasing focus on sustainability and minimizing environmental impact. Antimicrobial polymers play a vital role in reducing the use of harmful chemicals and disinfectants, which in turn helps to reduce the environmental impact of these products. This has led to a rise in demand for antimicrobial polymers that are environmentally friendly and biodegradable.

Top Lading Players: BASF SE, DowDuPont, Bayer AG, Covestro AG, LyondellBasell Industries N.V., PolyOne Corporation, Clariant AG, King Plastic Corporation, Parx Plastics NV, and LG Chem.

Some Key Highlights from the Report:

The industry of antimicrobial plastic can be classified into three product categories: commodity plastics, engineering plastics, and high-performance plastics. Among these, commodity plastics are anticipated to dominate the revenue share in the forecast period due to their extensive usage in packaging, consumer goods, and healthcare sectors. These polymers are reasonably priced, possess exceptional mechanical properties, and can be employed for producing a diverse range of products like medical equipment, water bottles, and food containers.

The market for antimicrobial plastic has been classified based on its usage into various segments such as building & construction, automotive & transportation, healthcare, packaging, food & beverage, textile, consumer goods, and others. It is anticipated that the consumer goods segment will dominate the market in terms of revenue during the forecast period as there is an increasing demand for antimicrobial polymers in household items, appliances, and personal care products.

The Asia Pacific market is expected to dominate the global revenue share for antimicrobial plastic products, as they are increasingly being used in various sectors. The growth in industrialization and urbanization in countries like China, India, and Japan has led to an increase in demand for antimicrobial plastic goods. The need for such products in the region is also driven by a growing emphasis on maintaining hygiene and preventing the spread of infectious diseases. The healthcare sector is expected to be the primary driver of revenue growth in the region as more hospitals and clinics adopt antimicrobial plastic products, such as medical devices, equipment, and surfaces, for different applications.

Segments covered in the report:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019 - 2032)

Commodity Plastics

Polyethylene (PE)

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Polystyrene (PS)

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Systems (ABS)

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

Engineering Plastics

Polyamide (PA)

Polycarbonate (PC)

Thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU)

Others

High Performance Plastics

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019 - 2032)

Building & Construction

Automotive & Transportation

Healthcare

Packaging

Food & Beverage

Textile

Consumer Goods

Others

Regional Outlook:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Questions Addressed in the Report:

What are the dominating factors that are influencing the growth of the industry?

In the forecast period, which market segment is expected to rise the most?

What are the risks and challenges that the industry is facing?

In the coming years, which area is projected to dominate the market?

Who are the major players in the market?

What kind of strategic business plans have they made?

