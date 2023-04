We Make Stories Come To Life Through Self Publishing Walker's Way: How Are You Walking In Your Life? by Claudette Carter is Available on Amazon Walker's Way: How Are You Walking In Your Life? by Claudette Carter is Available on Barnes & Noble Walker's Way: How Are You Walking In Your Life? by Claudette Carter Available on Amazon and Barnes & Noble

Author Claudette Carter to Display 100-pager Book Walker’s Way at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books 2023

l couldn’t put the book down!” — Marian Fletcher

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- A compelling true story of love, courage, and humility, Claudette Carter 's Walker's Way: How Are You Walking In Your Life? , now out on Amazon and Barnes & Noble, will leave readers in awe in the upcoming Los Angeles Times Festival of Books 2023.Written to inspire others to rise to their best through sports and teachings of true love based on his faith in God, Walker is set and determined to take avid readers to the footsteps of Jesus to "…go on walking just as that one walked." (1 John 2:6)Based on a true account, Claudette Carter's Walker's Way: How Are You Walking In Your Life? revolves around the life of Walker Carter, a stellar athlete that defied all odds against racism as an underprivileged boy who became a beloved man that touched the hearts of so many.This 100-page book demonstrates a powerful message about how each of us, as imperfect humans, can love each other regardless of race, religious beliefs, or status in life. It exhibits how Walker Carter utilized this love and respect for others as a platform to become an outstanding athlete, servant of God, husband, father, brother, and friend.Walker's Way: How Are You Walking In Your Life's narration strikes multiple influential moments of Walker Carter, from how he served as the first black coach in football and track and field, being inducted into Widener University’s Athletic Hall of Fame for Football and Track and Field to his relationship and persistence in following Jesus Christ’s footsteps, who imitated his father, Jehovah God.Claudette Coleman Carter served as Executive Director and creator of Spotlight Productions, a nonprofit cable television company. Claudette is also a Distinguished Member of the International Society of Poets and serves as Angelladywriter on HubPages with over one hundred thousand readers through positive, spiritually uplifting articles that inspire others to live their best lives daily as followers in the footsteps of Jesus Christ. Claudette Carter’s Walker's Way: How Are You Walking In Your Life? is now available in Kindle and print versions at Amazon and Barnes & Noble.Don’t miss it at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books from April 22-23, 2022.