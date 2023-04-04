Lithium-Ion Battery Market Size to Reach USD 113.89 Billion at a CAGR of 12.0% by 2030 | Reports and Data

The demand for electric vehicles has been growing steadily in recent years due to rising concerns about air pollution and the depletion of fossil fuels.

NEW YORK CITY, U.S., UNITED STATES, April 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Lithium-Ion Battery Market size is expected to reach USD 113.89 Billion in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 12.0% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Market revenue growth is expected to be driven by an increase in demand for smartphones and other electronic devices, as well as the emergence of electric vehicles. Also, the implementation of strict government regulations to control increasing pollution levels is expected to drive the market revenue growth over the forecast period. Strict government regulations, such as stricter fuel economy and CO2 standards, are driving the transition of ICE vehicles into electric vehicles (EVs). The demand for lithium-ion battery technology increases as transition progresses. With the development of electric vehicle infrastructure and government incentives, purchasing an electric vehicle is becoming more affordable, resulting in the high use of lithium-ion batteries.

Lithium-ion batteries have a high electrochemical potential, which allows them to have a higher energy density, making them perfect for smartphones. They also have a long life cycle, require little maintenance, and are versatile. It is the preferred choice for use in smartphones and consumer electronic products, as a result of the numerous advantages it provides. Moreover, the batteries are easily scalable that can be used in large-scale installations as well as small packs. Thus, rising usage and benefits will drive the lithium-ion battery market revenue growth over the forecast period.

Top Lading Players: BYD Co. Ltd., Samsung SDI Co., Ltd., Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Limited (CATL), Panasonic Corporation, GS Yuasa Corporation, Hitachi, Ltd., Exide Technologies, Saft, Wanxiang Group Corporation, and Lithium Werks B.V.

Some Key Highlights from the Report:

Cathode segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020. This is due to the fact that cathode is widely utilized in lithium-ion battery manufacture. It is also utilized to make the positive electrodes for battery cells. Lithium-ion batteries are made of cathode materials such as lithium iron phosphate, lithium cobalt oxide, lithium manganese oxide battery, and lithium nickel manganese cobalt oxide.

Lithium Cobalt Oxide (LCO) segment is expected to account for the largest revenue share in the global lithium-ion battery market over the forecast period, due to its extensive application in tablets, cell phones, cameras, laptops, and other consumer electronic items.

10,000–60,000 mAh segment is expected to register a rapid revenue growth rate in the global lithium-ion battery market over the forecast period. 10,000–60,000 mAh power lithium-ion batteries are used in applications that require high capacity, including electric vehicles, e-motorcycles, plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, marine, material handling equipment, robots, industrial, electronic cash registers, telecommunication systems, and others.

High (above 36v) segment accounted for the largest revenue share in the global lithium-ion battery market in 2020, due to properties like longer life and safety. The largest contribution is also attributed to the growing demand for this voltage type in marine, electric cars, military, power, and telecommunications, among other industries.

Automotive segment is expected to register a significant revenue growth rate over the forecast period. Lithium-ion batteries are used widely in battery-powered vehicles such as electric vehicles, e-bikes, and automated guided vehicles. EVs are classified into three types based on their power source and application: battery electric vehicles (BEVs), hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs), and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs). Increasing adoption and awareness of EVs supports the revenue growth of the market.

Segments covered in the report:

Components Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2030)

Cathode

Anode

Electrolytic Solution

Others

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2030)

Lithium Cobalt Oxide (LCO)

Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP)

Lithium Nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide (NCA)

Lithium Manganese Oxide (LMO)

Lithium Titanate Oxide (LTO)

Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt Oxide (LI-NMC)

Power Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2030)

0–3,000 mAh

3,000–10,000 mAh

10,000–60,000 mAh

60,000 mAh & Above

Voltage Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2030)

Low (Below 12V)

Medium (12V – 36V)

High (Above 36V)

Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2030)

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Aerospace

Marine

Medical

Industrial

Power

Telecommunication

Others

Regional Outlook:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Questions Addressed in the Report:

What are the dominating factors that are influencing the growth of the industry?

In the forecast period, which market segment is expected to rise the most?

What are the risks and challenges that the industry is facing?

In the coming years, which area is projected to dominate the market?

Who are the major players in the market?

What kind of strategic business plans have they made?

