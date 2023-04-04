Loretta Womack's Book The Ten Demandments will be on Display at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books 2023

The Ten Demandments is an inspiring and encouraging collection of the ten commandments that every Christian relationship and household should expect and demand of each other and themselves. The book offers biblical advice for keeping these promises and helps each person keep the ten demandments of themselves, reminding us to place God above everything in our lives.
In her book, Womack draws on the Old Testament and New Testaments, reminding readers of God's expectations of us and what we should expect from our loved ones. The book provides ten inspiring demandments for each relationship in a faithful Christian home, including husbands to wives, wives to husbands, parents to children, and even children to parents.
Loretta J Womack is thrilled to be part of the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books this year and to showcase her latest work. Through her book, readers are encouraged to deepen their relationships with God and their loved ones by holding themselves accountable to their husbands, wives, and children.
The Los Angeles Times Festival of Books is a highly anticipated event that attracts authors, publishers, and book lovers worldwide. Loretta J Womack's participation in the festival is a testament to the importance of her work and her dedication to spreading the word about the power of faith and family.
