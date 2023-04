Loretta Womack's Book The Ten Demandments will be on Display at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books 2023

We Make Stories Come To Life Through Self Publishing The Ten Demandments: For Husband, Wife, Children, and Self by Loretta J. Womack is Available on Amazon 1 The Ten Demandments: For Husband, Wife, Children, and Self by Loretta J. Womack is Available on Barnes and Noble The Ten Demandments: For Husband, Wife, Children, and Self by Loretta Womack Available on Amazon and Barnes & Noble

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Renowned author Loretta J Womack is set to attend the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books, where she will showcase her latest book, The Ten Demandments: For Husband, Wife, Children, and Self . The event, which will take place on April 22-23, 2023 at the University of Southern California, is one of the most significant book festivals in the United States. The Ten Demandments is an inspiring and encouraging collection of the ten commandments that every Christian relationship and household should expect and demand of each other and themselves. The book offers biblical advice for keeping these promises and helps each person keep the ten demandments of themselves, reminding us to place God above everything in our lives.In her book, Womack draws on the Old Testament and New Testaments, reminding readers of God's expectations of us and what we should expect from our loved ones. The book provides ten inspiring demandments for each relationship in a faithful Christian home, including husbands to wives, wives to husbands, parents to children, and even children to parents.Loretta J Womack is thrilled to be part of the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books this year and to showcase her latest work. Through her book, readers are encouraged to deepen their relationships with God and their loved ones by holding themselves accountable to their husbands, wives, and children.The Los Angeles Times Festival of Books is a highly anticipated event that attracts authors, publishers, and book lovers worldwide. Loretta J Womack's participation in the festival is a testament to the importance of her work and her dedication to spreading the word about the power of faith and family.