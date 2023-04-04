Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,482 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,879 in the last 365 days.

Loretta Womack's Book The Ten Demandments will be on Display at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books 2023

We Make Stories Come To Life Through Self Publishing

We Make Stories Come To Life Through Self Publishing

The Ten Demandments: For Husband, Wife, Children, and Self by Loretta J. Womack is Available on Amazon 1

The Ten Demandments: For Husband, Wife, Children, and Self by Loretta J. Womack is Available on Barnes and Noble

The Ten Demandments: For Husband, Wife, Children, and Self by Loretta Womack Available on Amazon and Barnes & Noble

Loretta Womack's Book The Ten Demandments will be on Display at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books 2023

This book was a great teaching lesson for the entire family.”
— Amazon Customer
LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Renowned author Loretta J Womack is set to attend the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books, where she will showcase her latest book, The Ten Demandments: For Husband, Wife, Children, and Self. The event, which will take place on April 22-23, 2023 at the University of Southern California, is one of the most significant book festivals in the United States.

The Ten Demandments is an inspiring and encouraging collection of the ten commandments that every Christian relationship and household should expect and demand of each other and themselves. The book offers biblical advice for keeping these promises and helps each person keep the ten demandments of themselves, reminding us to place God above everything in our lives.

In her book, Womack draws on the Old Testament and New Testaments, reminding readers of God's expectations of us and what we should expect from our loved ones. The book provides ten inspiring demandments for each relationship in a faithful Christian home, including husbands to wives, wives to husbands, parents to children, and even children to parents.

Loretta J Womack is thrilled to be part of the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books this year and to showcase her latest work. Through her book, readers are encouraged to deepen their relationships with God and their loved ones by holding themselves accountable to their husbands, wives, and children.

The Los Angeles Times Festival of Books is a highly anticipated event that attracts authors, publishers, and book lovers worldwide. Loretta J Womack's participation in the festival is a testament to the importance of her work and her dedication to spreading the word about the power of faith and family.

Bright Chavez
MainspringBooks
+1 323-407-8151
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook

You just read:

Loretta Womack's Book The Ten Demandments will be on Display at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books 2023

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Religion


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more