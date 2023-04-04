ColorLogic GmbH Wins 2023 Barbieri Excellence Award for Innovation and Research

Barbara Braun-Metz accepts 2023 Barbieri Excellence Award
Quality color starts with accurate color measurement, and with Barbieri Spectrophotometry technology combined with ColorLogic products, it’s a winning solution.”
— Barbara Braun-Metz, Founder and Managing Director at ColorLogic GmbH
RHEINE, GERMANY, April 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ColorLogic GmbH is proud to announce they have been named the recipient of the Innovation and Research Award as part of the 2023 Barbieri Excellence Awards. The awards recognize three organizations that have demonstrated excellence in color measurement, customer experience, operational business results, digital print integration, and customer advocacy.
“Their high-end ICC profiling and DeviceLink engine has revolutionized the way colors are managed, ensuring accurate color reproduction across multiple printing technologies and enhancing customer satisfaction. ColorLogic has created a system that guarantees color accuracy together with Barbieri spectral color measurement technology and helps customers to achieve color excellence,” cited Barbieri.
“We are honored to receive this esteemed award for our ongoing commitment to innovation and research in color management," states Barbara Braun-Metz, Founder and Managing Director at ColorLogic GmbH. “We strive to include innovative new features which create a more efficient print production with better quality and less waste. Quality color starts with accurate color measurement, and with Barbieri Spectrophotometry technology combined with ColorLogic products, it’s a winning solution. This award is a thank you to our amazing development team and all our customers who trust our products.”
Among their suite of products are the award-winning ColorAnt, which received the 2017 InterTech Award, and CoPrA, renowned for its high-quality color conversions and profiles across diverse industries. In addition, their ZePrA Smart Color Server has been recognized with the 2021 PIA Product of the Year Award, adding to the long list of accolades received by ColorLogic.
About ColorLogic GmbH:
ColorLogic GmbH is an award-winning, global company committed to providing an unparalleled range of color management software technology with a high level of automation possibilities. ColorLogic GmbH is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hybrid Software Group PLC (Euronext: HYSG). For more information visit www.colorlogic.de.
About Barbieri:
Founded in 1983, Barbieri is the color measurement market leader for large format, flatbed and industrial printing. The company develops and produces intelligent color measurement instruments for professionals in digital printing. Barbieri Electronic is headquartered in Bressanone, Italy.
