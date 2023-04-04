Aerosol Valves Market is Expected to Reach USD 2.5 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.2% From 2022 to 2030 – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Aerosol Valves Market Research Report By Type (Metered and Continuous), by Application (Food, Household, Personal Care, Automotive & Industrial, Healthcare, & Others) and Region (the Americas, Asia Pacific, & Others) – Global Forecast till 2030

According to a Comprehensive Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Aerosol Valves Market Information by Type, Application, and Region - Forecast till 2030", the Aerosol Valves Market will attain a healthy growth rate of 5.2% from 2022 to 2030 and touch USD 2.5 billion by 2030.

Market Synopsis

The aerosol valves, which are attached to the containers containing the content that is to be sprayed under pressure, are also known as spraying devices. The various uses for deodorant, hairspray, insecticides, home necessities, and other decorative purposes are thought to be the primary development factors for the aerosol valve industry. Certain dispensing patterns and chemicals with various formulations may be needed for some purposes. As a result, these aerosol valves are being designed by the makers with improved accuracy and quality. The top producers are increasing the variety of products they offer and presenting them for use in the personal care, food and beverage, cosmetics, and pharmaceutical industries. Also, the aerosol valves are effectively differentiating themselves based on technological advancements, e-commerce prowess, sustainability, and product design.



Market Competitive Landscape:

The affluent companies in the aerosol valves industry are

Aptar Group (U.S.)

Precision Valve Corporation (U.S.)

Coster Tecnologie Speciali (Italy)

Seung IL Corporation (South Korea)

LINDAL Group Holding (Germany)

Mitani Valve (Japan)

Summit Packaging Systems (U.K)

Clayton Corp. (U.S.)

Newman Green (U.S.)

KOH-I-NOOR Mladá Vožice a.s. (Czech Republic)

Majesty Packaging System Limited (China)

Salvalco (U.S.)

Among others.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2030 USD 2.5 billion CAGR 5.2% (2022-2030) Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022–2030 Historical Data 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD Million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Type and Application Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Increasing demand for convenience by consumers Changing consumer behaviour Increase in disposable income



Market USP Covered:

Market Drivers:

The surging disposable income and demand for simple packaging are thought to be the main drivers of the aerosol valves market. A substantial section of the population in developed countries is regarded as having an increasing need for personal care products such as deodorants, face and body creams, sunscreens, shaving foams, and scents, which is also seen as a major reason for the market expansion for aerosol valves.

The market for aerosol valves is being driven by an increase in demand for personal care items and household cleaning aerosols. Shaving cream, face cream, body cream, hairspray, and deodorants are all sold in aerosol cans.

Market Restraints:

The main barriers to the market for aerosol valves are the availability of alternatives in terms of pricing and packaging as well as fluctuations in the price of raw materials. But there are challenges to the growth of the market for these devices, including environmental concerns and the disposal of aerosol valves.

COVID 19 Analysis

Due to the surging need for medical supplies and pharmaceuticals, COVID-19 pandemic has created a climate that is conducive to the growth of the aerosol valve sector. Demand in end-user industries like the automobile, cosmetics, and manufacturing sectors has decreased. Nonetheless, the value of the aerosol valve market has expanded due to its use in the medical, cleaning, and homecare industries as well as the food business.

The government has declared plans to take more safety precautions to stop the spread of COVID. One such initiative is the US Environmental Protection Agency. This has increased the need for sanitizers and disinfectants. The demand for aerosol valve production has increased as a result of these factors.



Market Segmentation

By Product Type

The top product types in the market include Stainless Steel, Carbon Steel, and more.

Because of the rising need for stainless steel aerosol valves in the personal care industry for the packaging of various items such as deodorants, face and body creams, shaving foams, and perfumes, the segment will see immense growth in the next few years. Stainless steel aerosol valves have a number of benefits, including resistance to heat, and corrosion, improved cleanliness, and long-term value. In the pharmaceutical business, these valves are also employed in medical delivery systems.



By Type



Continuous and metered are the major types of aerosol valves in the market.

It is projected that the continuous aerosol valves category would expand significantly. Continuous aerosol valves feature high recycling rates, are very user-friendly, and are extremely durable. The demand for continuous aerosol valves is also fostered by mounting hygiene and safety concerns.

By Application

Some major applications of aerosol valves are Healthcare Sector, Automotive, Industrial Sector, Personal Care Sector, Household Sector, and Food Industry.

The personal care category will continue to dominate the global market in the future years. This is brought on by expanding healthcare knowledge, rising demand for pharmaceutical aerosols, and rising cosmetics spending in developing countries. Another anticipated market driver is the growing personal care sector, which benefits from the increased use of aerosol-based cosmetics. It is projected that consumer preference for aerosol cans over traditional creams and foams applied by hand will support demand for the product. Convenient packaging is being used in personal care items more frequently, which is driving market expansion.



Regional Insights

Because of the strong economies of the US, Canada, and Mexico, North America is anticipated to hold a larger market share in the aerosol valves sector. Also, the region's rising demand for goods including food, healthcare, automobiles, and personal care products is creating a significant opportunity for the expansion of the aerosol valves market.

Nonetheless, due to its economy's rapid expansion, the Asia-Pacific region is predicted to hold the second-largest market share in the market for aerosol valves. The aerosol valves sector benefits from the escalating competition between the established market participants, the adoption of novel technologies and dispensing structures, as well as the growing demand from consumers for easy packaging. Because the Asia-Pacific area is regarded as the top manufacturing hub and supplies many parts of the world, there is consistently high demand for packaging services there. Hence, the expansion of the aerosol valves market is being aided by an expanding population and products of improved quality.



