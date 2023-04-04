GlobalFoundries Announces Conference Call to Review First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- MALTA, N.Y., April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ: GFS) today announced that it will host a conference call on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. ET following the release of the company’s first quarter 2023 financial results.



Conference Call and Webcast Information

The company will host a conference call with the financial community on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. ET. Interested parties may join the scheduled conference call by registering here.

The company’s financial results and a webcast of the conference call will be available on GlobalFoundries’ Investor Relations website at https://investors.gf.com.

