Avina Clean Hydrogen Selects KBR for Green Ammonia Project in the U.S Gulf Coast

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avina Clean Hydrogen, Inc, a leader in the clean hydrogen sector, today announced that it has entered into an agreement with KBR (NYSE: KBR) for 2,200 metric tons per day of green ammonia plant in the U.S Gulf Coast.



Under the terms of the agreement, KBR will provide the process technology license and engineering design for a grassroots project designed to produce 2,200 metric tons per day of green ammonia. The KBR process design encompasses a fully integrated plant, from electrolysis of water and air separation to ammonia synthesis, offering an end-to-end power to ammonia performance guarantee.

“KBR is the world leader in ammonia technology and extremely well positioned to work collaboratively with innovative companies like Avina to bring this first of a kind green ammonia project in the United States,” said Vishal Shah, Founder & CEO of Avina Clean Hydrogen.

“We are honored that Avina has selected our technology for the largest green ammonia project in North America to date,” said Doug Kelly, KBR Technology President. “This project underscores that green ammonia can be produced economically at commercial scale and we look forward to working closely with Avina to ensure a successful implementation.”

KBR is a world leader in ammonia technology. Since 1943, KBR has licensed and designed more than 250 ammonia plants across the globe.

The U.S Gulf Coast green ammonia facility, which has been under development since 2021, has reached a number of critical milestones over the past 18 months. In December 2022, the project executed off-take agreement with a blue-chip customer for 100% of phase 1 production of 100,000 metric tons per annum. Once the project is ramped to full capacity, the U.S Gulf Coast plant will have the ability to produce 700,000 metric tons per annum of green ammonia.

About Avina Clean Hydrogen

Avina is a pioneer in the green hydrogen and green fuels sector with the most advanced portfolio of clean hydrogen plants under development and access to proprietary technology solutions. Avina uses a technology enabled production approach to make distributed green hydrogen cheaper than grey hydrogen today. Avina’s team has unparalleled expertise in the green hydrogen sector and is developing proprietary solutions to integrate intermittent renewable power with commercially available hydrogen technologies. Avina has 1.5 GW of clean hydrogen plants planned or under development with some of the largest corporations in the world.

About KBR

We deliver science, technology and engineering solutions to governments and companies around the world. KBR employs approximately 30,000 people performing diverse, complex and mission-critical roles in 34 countries.

KBR is proud to work with its customers across the globe to provide technology, value-added services, and long-term operations and maintenance services to ensure consistent delivery with predictable results. At KBR, We Deliver. Visit www.kbr.com

Media Contact

Nihal Kerim

nkerim@avinah2.com