The Brains Marketing Group Launches Rocket Healthcare Marketing, A Powerful & Affordable Healthcare Marketing Platform

/EIN News/ -- London, United Kingdom, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brains Marketing Group has today announced the launch of Rocket Healthcare Marketing, a powerful and affordable healthcare marketing platform. The platform was developed by The Brains Marketing Co-Founder Jonathan Lemer and Head of Growth Charly Chow, in collaboration with a team of highly skilled and experienced healthcare marketing specialists.

Rocket Healthcare Marketing makes it possible for B2B and B2C healthcare providers of all kinds, in all locations, to grow patient lists, reduce unnecessary costs, and boost revenue by up to 50%. Our powerful, patient-centred platform combines the latest marketing strategies, tools, AI and automations to deliver incredible ROI. Clients can access our marketing, training, consultancy and web development services from as little as £420, and change, pause, boost or stop services when they like. Specialist Rocket Pilots oversee ROI and recommend the best approach for every client.

“Rocket Healthcare Marketing’s unique Growth Accelerator platform blends powerful AI and automations with the latest healthcare marketing techniques and patient-centred creative, boosting client revenue by up to 50%. Healthcare companies access the best healthcare marketing, training, consultancy and website development services from as little as £420. It’s the future of healthcare marketing, designed to help companies grow faster.” – Jonathan Lemer, Rocket Healthcare Marketing CEO & Co-Founder, The Brains Marketing Group.

Rocket Healthcare Marketing offers flexible website development and marketing solutions that scale as companies grow. Clients can switch marketing on, off, pause or boost activity whenever they like, and there are no long contracts or commitments. They can also access consultancy, training and website development services starting at just £99.

The company has developed Growth Accelerator, a complete marketing solution that helps companies all over the world to grow faster on a modest budget. In addition, PatientPath and CareVision are proprietary tools that give clients deeper insights into how their patients feel, what patients are looking for, and how to retain them better, as well as how their marketing campaigns are performing.

Those interested in receiving a free growth plan from Rocket Healthcare Marketing should visit https://rockethealthcaremarketing.com/healthcare-marketing-growth-plan/

About Rocket Healthcare Marketing

Founded in 2023, Rocket Healthcare Marketing is a global growth solution for healthcare companies everywhere. The affordable, accessible solution helps companies to cut marketing costs, gain and retain more clients. Rocket Healthcare Marketing is part of The Brains Marketing Group, a leading provider of specialist marketing services that has been helping companies to grow since 2016.

