Frequency Converter Market Size Projected to Reach USD 40,466.33 Million, with a CAGR of 8.0% by 2030 – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Frequency Converter Market Growth Boost by Growing Technology Advancements and Growing Demand for Frequency Converters

/EIN News/ -- New York, US, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Frequency converters Market Research Report, by Type Region, and End-User- Forecast Till 2030”, the global market for Frequency converters are predicted to showcase considerable development over the assessment timeframe from 2022 to 2030 with a strong development rate of approximately 8.0%. The reports anticipate the market acquiring a valuation of around USD 40466.33 Million by the end of 2030.

Frequency converters Market Overview:

Frequency converters are electronic devices that are used to change the frequency of electrical power. They are commonly used in a variety of applications, including industrial manufacturing, renewable energy systems, and transportation. The main function of a frequency converter is to transform electrical power from one frequency to another, thus enabling it to be used in different types of equipment. The conversion of Ac into another frequency current by altering it is done by frequency converters.

Competitive Analysis

The listing of the prominent leaders across the global Frequency converters market includes players such as:

Piller Group GmbH (Germany)

General Electric Compa6 (USA)

ABB LTD (Switzerland)

Sinepower (Portugal)

Power Systems & Controls Inc. (US)

Siemens (Germany)

Danfoss (Denmark)

Magnus Power Pvt. Ltd. (India)

Aplab Ltd. (India)



Get Free Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/3218



Market USP Covered

Frequency converters Market Drivers

The global Frequency converters market has displayed massive development in recent times. The main parameter supporting the market's development is the growing urbanization across several developing nations across the globe. Furthermore, the rising infrastructural developments needing a high-frequency converter market is also one of the crucial aspects causing a rise in the market performance. Moreover, the growing personal disposable income across various emerging economies is also likely to positively impact the development of the market over the coming years.

Using frequency converters in several economical devices in numerous industry sectors will likely provide lucrative opportunities for the global market over the assessment period. In addition, the rising number of launches in the market's product line and the growing expenditure on research and development are also projected to catalyze the market's growth over the review era.

Frequency converters Market Restraints

On the other hand, certain aspects may impede the market's growth. The primary parameter restricting the market's growth is the difference in electrical standards prevailing in several nations across the globe. Furthermore, the volatility in the price of raw materials used in the manufacturing of frequency converters is also likely to impact the market performance over the coming years adversely.

Report Scope:

Report Metrics Details Market Size 2030 2030: Significant Value CAGR during 2022-2030 8.0% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast 2022-2030 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Type and End-User Key Market Opportunities Economical devices in industries New product launches and R&D amongst major key players Key Market Drivers The growing demand for frequency converters in developing countries and economical systems





Browse In-depth Market Research Report (111 Pages) on Frequency Converter Market:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/frequency-converter-market-3218



Frequency converters Market COVID-19 Impact

Global industrial activities and business operations experienced a major setback given to the rise of the global health crisis in the form of COVID-19. The pandemic affected public health across nearly 225 countries, along with all industrial operations. All these situations led to the imposition of full or partial lockdowns across most regions worldwide. Subsequently, the industry operations were halted, and some businesses shut down. Given the sudden fall in demand for construction activities during the pandemic and the halt of most industrial operations, the Frequency converters market experienced many sudden & unexpected issues throughout the pandemic. On the contrary, now that the majority of the globe is being rapidly vaccinated and industrial operations are returning to normal, the market is predicted to witness a considerable expansion and recovery in revenue generation over the assessment period.

Frequency converters Market Segment Analysis

Among all the types, the rotary frequency converter segment is predicted to secure the top spot across the global market for frequency converters over the assessment era. According to the reports, the segment is predicted to showcase the maximum growth rate over the coming years, given the rise in the adoption of rotary frequency converters in large applications with a power rating of 10 kVA or more.

Among all the end-users, the aerospace & defense segment is anticipated to hold the main spot across the global market for frequency converters over the assessment timeframe. The segment's rapid growth is ascribed mainly to adoption of frequency converters in power electronics applications in military aircraft.



Ask for Customization:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/ask_for_customize/3218



Frequency converters Market Regional Analysis

The MRFR analysis reports suggest that the Asia-Pacific region is predicted to ensure the top spot across the global Frequency converters market over the assessment era. The main parameter supporting the development of the regional market is the rising infrastructural developments such as the electrical equipment industry, manufacturing & production facilities, seaports, and airports that need a high-frequency converter for efficiency in the working and clean process.

The North American regional market for frequency converters is anticipated to hold the second spot globally. The main parameter supporting the development of the regional market is the growing expenditure of the government in the growth of infrastructure needing a high-frequency converter for their effective work.

The European region is anticipated to showcase substantial development across the global market for frequency converters over the coming years. The primary aspect causing a rise in the performance of the regional market is the increasing investment for the development of manufacturing, marine/offshore industry, aerospace & defense industry, and energy infrastructures by nations such as Germany, France, and the United Kingdom. The region has Germany as the leading growth contributor.



Talk To Expert:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/ask_for_schedule_call/3218



The Middle East and African regional market for frequency converters are predicted to showcase considerable development over the assessment period. The growing expenditure in infrastructural developments, such as the electrical equipment industry and many other end-use industries needing higher frequency converters, is the main aspect causing a rise in the regional market performance.

Related Reports:

Frequency Synthesizer Market , By Component, By Type, By Application - Forecast 2030

Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) Market Research Report Information By Product Type, By Vertical, By Wafer Size, By Frequency, By Component And By Region - Forecast 2030

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis regarding diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Market Research Future (Part of Wantstats Research and Media Private Limited) 99 Hudson Street, 5Th Floor New York, NY 10013 United States of America +1 628 258 0071 (US) +44 2035 002 764 (UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com