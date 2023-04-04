Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) Market to Surpass US$ 17,410.14 Million by 2030, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) Market: Emerging Technologies and Services Driving Growth in Advanced Threat Detection and Response for Endpoints.

Analyst’s Views on Global Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) Market:

During the course of the projection period, the growth of the global endpoint detection and response (EDR) market is anticipated to accelerate. Increasing enterprise mobility will help the market expand. Employees can operate remotely from any location using a variety of tools and programssss thanks to enterprise mobility. Several configurations of these devices can be incorporated into the enterprise's security architecture. With bring your own device rules, businesses are managing end-user devices with a minimal management footprint in exchange for a lower level of enterprise integration and a lower level of risk in order to have a less obtrusive presence. EDA devices are produced by companies like RSA Security (DELL EMC), Carbon Black Inc., McAfee Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., and OpenText Corporation, among others.

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) Market :

The endpoint detection and response (EDR) market is anticipated to develop more quickly than average over the course of the forecast period due to the growing expansion of enterprise mobility, an increase in the use of bring your own device (BYOD), and an increase in remote working. As an example, February 2020 Microsoft Corp. said that all users would soon be able to purchase the standalone version of Microsoft Defender for Business, which will help to increase the security of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMBs). Defender for Business offers SMBs enterprise-level endpoint security, including the capacity to recognize and address ransom ware and other complex online threats emanating from endpoints. It is simple to use even for businesses without specialized security teams because it supports all recommended security rules and has a wizard-driven client configuration.

Driver -:

Global Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) Market Drivers:

For office work, EDR protects a wide range of endpoints, including desktops, laptops, and mobile devices.

Due to the level of cyber-attack threat, many organizations are turning to endpoint detection and response software. Endpoint security is a must and is becoming increasingly important to any organization's cyber security strategy as remote work becomes more common. Therefore, in order to safeguard the business as well as the remote worker from cyber threats, it is essential to implement an efficient EDR security solution. Cyber-attacks can be quickly identified and stopped using EDR tools. In order to identify suspicious or threating behavior in real time when a threat has been detected, the tools operate by continuously monitoring activity on endpoints. EDR can protect endpoint devices from risk by isolating and deflecting attacks from both internal and external sources.

Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Base Year: 2022 Market Size in 2022: US$ 2,720.00 Mn Historical Data for: 2017 to 2021 Forecast Period: 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR: 26.12% 2030 Value Projection: US$ 17,410.14 Mn Geographies covered: North America: U.S. and Canada

U.S. and Canada Latin America: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America

Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America Europe: Germany, U.K., Spain, France, Italy, Russia, and Rest of Europe

Germany, U.K., Spain, France, Italy, Russia, and Rest of Europe Asia Pacific: China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, ASEAN, and Rest of Asia Pacific

China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, ASEAN, and Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East: GCC Countries, Israel, and Rest of Middle East

GCC Countries, Israel, and Rest of Middle East Africa: South Africa, North Africa, and Central Africa Segments covered: By Component: Solutions and Services

Solutions and Services By Deployment Type: Cloud - based and On - premise

Cloud - based and On - premise By Solution Type: Work Stations, Mobile Devices, Servers, and Point of Sale Terminals

Work Stations, Mobile Devices, Servers, and Point of Sale Terminals By Organization Size: Small and Medium Enterprises and Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises and Large Enterprises By End User Industry: BFSI, IT and Telecom, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Retail, and Other End-user Industries Companies covered: RSA Security (DELL EMC), Carbon Black Inc., McAfee Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., OpenText Corporation, FireEye Inc., CrowdStrike Inc., Digital Guardian, Broadcom Inc., Deep Instinct, and Cybereason Inc. Growth Drivers: Growing expansion of enterprise mobility

Rise in adoption of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) and growing remote working Restraints & Challenges: High cost of innovations

Lack of protection for mobile devices

Global Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) Market - Restraint

Market expansion is impeded by high innovation costs

For endpoint detection and response, consumers need a multi-layered strategy that includes technologies that combine excellent performance with centralized, affordable management. Additionally, it assists in providing threat prevention across all endpoints, ensuring the security of customer data regardless of whether it is processed in a virtual, physical, or hybrid environment. Unfortunately, because EDR technologies are more expensive, they are not being used in developing and rising nations. During the course of the forecast period, this is anticipated to impede the growth of the global endpoint detection and response (EDR) market. Nonetheless, industry participants are interested in the creation of affordable solutions, which is anticipated to boost market expansion.

Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) Reactive approach

The EDR reactive approach would be the greatest restraint. Traditional EDR tools primarily rely on behavioral analysis, indicating that the threat has executed on the endpoint and must be stopped before it causes damage. The EDR will block the malicious intent when it is detected, and the security team will enter the area to perform cleanup and remediation. SOC efficacy is crucial for the organization's protection in times of resource scarcity. The SOC team is unable to carry out important proactive tasks like patching and hardening systems because of the high volume of alerts and false positives generated by an EDR.

Market Trends -:

Automation to increase end point security is a growing trend.

Security will undoubtedly receive more attention from storage professionals. Looking for automated tools is one way to incorporate these functions without taking up too much time. In order to simplify and strengthen security management procedures across the board, automation needs to be a top priority investment. Automating endpoint protection, vulnerability management, and detection controls are three areas in which businesses are increasingly turning to automation for threat detection and prevention. Automation improves endpoint security, enables full visibility, and speeds up response time.

A growing trend of EDR is networking

Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) tools automatically identify security incidents, contain them, and offer instructions on how to fix them. It goes about as an augmentation of your security group to close holes in your protections and caution you to dangers. The quantity of endpoints in a typical enterprise keeps on developing. EDR gives you that extra protection by extending visibility and making sure you know what's going on with all endpoints. It also catches threats that might have gone unnoticed and lets your security team focus on more important strategic issues. No business wants to end up in the news tomorrow about the latest security breach and suffer the negative effects on its reputation. Any business would hate to fall foul of regulations that call for constant surveillance and threat protection. EDR assists in closing those gaps and preventing endpoint threats from developing into breaches and other catastrophes.

Market Cross Sectional Analysis:

The market is divided into Solutions and Services according to Component. Solutions is expected to dominate the global market over the forecast period. This is because the rate of cyber-attacks is increasing and the types of malware keep changing, which makes endpoint detection and response solutions even more important. This, in turn, is supporting the segment's expansion.

Global Segmentation:

The global endpoint detection and response (EDR) market report is segmented into Component, Deployment Type, Solution Type, Organization Size, and End-User Industry.

Based on Component, the market is segmented into Solutions and Services. Out of which, Solutions is expected to dominate the global market over the forecast period and this is attributed to the growing rate of cyber-attacks and constant modification in the types of malware further creating need for endpoint detection and response solutions. This in turn is supporting growth of the segment.

Services segment is also expected to witness significant growth in the near future and this is owing to the growing adoption of EDR services. The increase in adoption is fueled by mandates to follow data protection and regulatory laws, digitization initiatives, sophisticated attacks, as well as high cost of maintaining the security systems, resulting into outsourcing.

Based on Deployment Type, the market is segmented into Cloud - based and on - premise. Out of which, Cloud is expected to dominate the global market over the forecast period and this is attributed to the rise in adoption cloud and cloud-based operations with poor cloud security leading to increased demand for EDR solutions and services in several organizations.

On-premise segment is also expected to witness significant growth in the near future and this is owing to the strong demand for on premise deployment in various regions. As not many of the companies have adopted cloud-based operations, the on premise deployment of EDR solutions has become necessary. Thus, the segment will witness strong growth.

Based on Solution Type, the market is segmented into Work Stations, Mobile Devices, Servers, and Point of Sale Terminals. Out of which, Workstations is expected to dominate the global market over the forecast period and this is attributed to the emergence of Bring Your Own Device and increasing use of teleworking cyber security among enterprises. This is in turn creating strong demand for the segment, which will support growth of the market in the near future.

Servers segment is also expected to witness significant growth in the near future and this is owing to the increasing focus of market players on development of cutting-edge solutions. For instance, in October 2020, BlackBerry Limited announced development of BlackBerry Cyber Suite, and AI-powered unified endpoint security solution.

Based on Organization Size, the market is segmented into Small and Medium Enterprises and Large Enterprises. Out of which, Small and Medium Enterprises is expected to dominate the global market over the forecast period and this is attributed to the increasing cyber-attacks in SMEs creating need for solutions stronger than conventional endpoint protection mechanisms.

Large Enterprises segment is also expected to witness significant growth in the near future and this is owing to the increasing number of large enterprises focusing to be proactive with their cyber security solutions, as the number of attack vectors is increasing. This is in turn leading to high demand for endpoint detection and response solutions among large enterprises.

Based on End-User Industry, the market is segmented into BFSI, IT and Telecom, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Retail, and Other End-user Industries. Out of which, BFSI is expected to dominate the global market over the forecast period and this is attributed to the increasing number of solution providers leveraging different opportunities to offer support to companies in their security challenges. For instance, in May 2019, InsuraShield introduced a cyber-security solution, and related managed security services for insurance agents.

IT and Telecom segment is also expected to witness significant growth in the near future and this is owing to the growing adoption of mobile and connected devices among several enterprises. For instance, Lumen Technologies announced the expansion of its Managed Endpoint Detection and Response (MEDR) service in Asia Pacific. Thus, such factors are expected to drive growth of the segment in the coming future.

Recent Developments:

In August 2022, Today, Konica Minolta Business Solutions Ltd. (Konica Minolta) announced the launch of its brand-new Managed Endpoint Detection and Response (MEDR) service. This service is intended to safeguard supported endpoints from exploitation and contemporary attacks. The cloud-based assistance assists with getting endpoints on associations' IT networks by recognizing uncommon or possibly vindictive movement and answering kill any potential dangers before they can cause split the difference.

In June 2021, nine leading endpoint detection and response product (EDR) integrations are enhancing Critical Insight's monitoring and alerting capabilities, a Managed Detection and Response (MDR) service provider that protects organizations' data, systems, and digital assets as well as critical infrastructure. These EDR products are Carbon Black Defense, Carbon Black (VMware Carbon Black Cloud), Crowdstrike Falcon, Fire Eye HX, Microsoft Defender for Endpoint, Palo Alto Cortex XDR, Sentinel One, Sophos, Symantec ATP.

In June 2022, Advanced APT-like attack protection features are provided by the Kaspersky Endpoint Detection and Response Expert, which has recently been rebranded. YARA rules-based scanning, API integration for the response on hosts, and automatic merging of alerts into incidents enhance its investigation and response capabilities. Along with the previously available on-premise version, the new upgrade also includes a cloud-based management console hosted in Azure. As a result, customers who have cloud-native infrastructure or are beginning their cloud journey can take advantage of the dependable and effective EDR tool hosted on a cloud platform they can rely on.

in May 2021, Crowdstrike Holdings Inc. announced that the addition of new partner applications to the CrowdStrike Store and the availability of the CrowdStrike Store in the European Union Cloud for customers to purchase IT and security applications.

Key Market Takeaways:

During the forecast period, the Global Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 26.12%. In the Global Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) Market, a rise in inorganic activities like collaboration is expected to offer promising growth opportunities to market participants. For instance, SentinelOne (SentinelOne, Inc. is an American cybersecurity company) and Deepwatch, a leading provider of advanced managed detection and response (MDR) security, collaborated in September 2021. As part of its award-winning MDR portfolio, Deepwatch will provide SentinelOne endpoint detection and response through this collaboration.

Among regions, North America is projected to show strong growth in the market over the forecast period. The U.S. is major contributor to this growth. The country is known to be a major hub for different organizations in the world. Thus, demand for smart devices is rapidly growing in the region due to rise in adoption of Internet of Things ((IoT) infrastructure. This in turn is putting the personal data of companies and consumers at risk of security breach. Thus, demand for endpoint detection and response solutions is high in the country. Along with this, increasing technological developments and emergence of 5G wireless telecommunications in Canada is also supporting growth of the market in this region.

Competitive Landscape:

Carbon Black Inc., RSA Security (DELL EMC), CrowdStrike Inc., McAfee Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., OpenText Corporation, FireEye Inc., Digital Guardian, Broadcom Inc., Deep Instinct, and Cybereason Inc. are among the significant businesses that are the subject of this investigation.

Market Segmentation:

Global Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) Market, By Component Solutions Services

Global Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) Market, By Deployment Type Cloud - based On - premise

Global Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) Market, By Solution Type Work Stations Mobile Devices Servers Point of Sale Terminals

Global Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) Market, By Organization Size Small and Medium Enterprises Large Enterprises

Global Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) Market, By End - User Industry BFSI IT and Telecom Manufacturing Healthcare Retail Other End-user Industries

Global Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) Market, By Geography North America By Country: U.S. Canada Asia Pacific By Country: China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Europe By Country: Germany Italy U.K. France Russia Rest of Europe Latin America By Country: Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Middle East and Africa By Country/Region: GCC Countries South Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa



