Latin Metals Discovers New Copper Porphyry and Skarn Mineralization at Auquis, Peru

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Latin Metals Inc. (“Latin Metals” or the “Company”) – (TSXV: LMS, OTCQB: LMSQF) announces that ongoing mapping and prospecting has identified two additional mineralized zones with high-grade copper and base metal mineralization at the Company’s Auquis Project (“Auquis” or the “Project”). Several styles of mineralization have been identified including newly discovered porphyry-style copper mineralization, and skarn mineralization. The property now hosts three distinct mineralized zones (Figure 1).



Keith Henderson, the Company’s President & CEO stated, “Our work at Auquis continues to deliver excellent results, with the recognition of two mineralized porphyry centers and a separate zone of skarn mineralization so far, giving all the indications of a large and robust hydrothermal system with potential to define both porphyry and skarn deposits. We eagerly await the results of a ground magnetic survey recently completed over the property which will aid our interpretation and continued exploration over the property.”

Tinto and Blanco Zone Details

Newly discovered mineralized areas are in the western portion of the property (Figure 1). Grab samples of outcropping mineralization are photographed (Figure 2). Highlights from 23 rock grab samples are discussed below.

At the Tinto Zone porphyry target, strongly developed sulfide stockworks (pyrite-chalcopyrite) are associated with intense sericite alteration and partial oxidation to hematite and goethite. Grab sampling of outcropping mineralization returned grades of 1.8% copper and 54 g/t silver with trace molybdenum (Sample A) and confirms the Tinto Zone as a priority target for porphyry style mineralization.

At the Blanco Zone, prograde garnet-dominated skarn alteration has been identified as well as retrograde epidote and magnetite alteration (Samples C & D). The Blanco Zone is proximal to a dark fine-grained limestone, where marble has been recognized but not yet fully mapped. Veins and structures with base metal mineralization and jasperoid have been identified cutting the limestone package, with one grab sample returning 1.4% lead, 0.7% zinc, 0.08% copper, and 17 ppb gold (Sample B).

Sampling at the Blanco Zone returned values of up to 9.3% zinc, 6.1% lead, 2.8% copper, 176 g/t silver and 82 ppb gold. The skarn alteration does not appear to be related to either the Tinto Zone to the west, or the previously identified porphyry mineralization at the Rose Zone to the east, where sampling outlined a large area of copper and molybdenum mineralization measuring 1.5 km x 1.5 km (see news release November 3, 2022). The skarn mineralization at the Blanco Zone is tentatively interpreted as being related to an intrusive at depth.

Grab samples (23 samples) are taken across an area of approximately 8 km by 1 km and results are variable ranging from 1.5 ppm to 28,000 ppm (2.8%) copper, 8 ppm to 93,000 ppm (9.3%) zinc, 4.5 ppm to 60,400 ppm (6.0%) lead, 1 ppm to 19.4 ppm molybdenum, 0.01 ppm to 176 ppm (176 g/t) silver and below detection to 82 ppb gold.





Figure 1. Location of mineralized zones at Auquis, including newly discovered zones at Tinto and Blanco. Photos of outcrops taken at sample locations A to E are shown in Figure 2.





Figure 2. Samples showing porphyry and skarn type mineralization in the new Tinto and Blanco Zones

Next Steps

Once processing of the recently collected magnetic data is complete, the data will be interpreted and used to refine the exploration model before additional follow-up sampling is undertaken at the new zones of mineralization and throughout the remainder of the property.

Coastal Copper Belt

The Coastal Copper Belt in Peru is a Cretaceous belt hosting a variety of deposit types including Porphyry, Epithermal, VMS and IOCG. Latin Metals has a total of six 100%-owned copper exploration properties in the Coastal Belt. The Company’s Lacsha copper-molybdenum project is drill ready and fully permitted for drilling. The Auquis copper-molybdenum-gold project is advanced and expected to be drill ready in 2023 and Tillo and Para properties are in the starting process of exploration.

QA/QC

The work program at Auquis was designed and supervised by Eduardo Leon, the Company's Exploration Manager, who is responsible for all aspects of the work, including the quality control/quality assurance program. On-site personnel at the project rigorously collect and track samples which are then security sealed and shipped to the ALS laboratory in Lima. Samples used for the results described herein are prepared and analyzed by multi-element analysis using an inductively coupled mass spectrometer in compliance with industry standards.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this release has been approved for disclosure by Keith J. Henderson P.Geo, a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 and the Company’s CEO. Mr. Henderson is not independent of the Company, as he is an employee of the Company and holds securities of the Company.

About Latin Metals

Latin Metals is a mineral exploration company acquiring a diversified portfolio of assets in South America. The Company operates with a Prospect Generator model focusing on the acquisition of prospective exploration properties at minimum cost, completing initial evaluation through cost-effective exploration to establish drill targets, and ultimately securing joint venture partners to fund drilling and advanced exploration. Shareholders gain exposure to the upside of a significant discovery without the dilution associated with funding the highest-risk drill-based exploration.

