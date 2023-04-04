Inovalon Expands Patient Data Connectivity Network by 110% Over 12 Months – Now Enabling Access to More Than 67% of U.S. Healthcare Providers

Expanded Access Further Eases Patient Data Exchange and Advances Industry Interoperability

/EIN News/ -- BOWIE, Md., April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inovalon, a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions empowering data-driven healthcare, today announced that the Inovalon ONE® Platform, the nation’s most widely used healthcare cloud platform, expanded provider connectivity by 110% over the 12 months, April 1, 2022 through March 31, 2023, and is now connected to more than 67% of all U.S. healthcare providers. With direct, secure, and compliant access to more than two thirds of the nation’s providers, Inovalon provides breadth, speed, and cost efficiencies to simplify clinical data access in support of a broad and rapidly growing range of use cases.



This expansion reflects a 110% increase in total provider connections since April 1, 2022, of which 48% represent hospital-based providers practicing across 281 integrated delivery networks. Customers of all Inovalon ONE products, including Electronic Record On Demand, Converged Quality, Converged Risk, Converged Outreach, Converged Provider Enablement, ScriptMed® Specialty, and DataStream®, have gained access to more providers and more data through Inovalon’s integrations with the nation’s largest EHRs and HIEs to support a wide range of HIPAA certified use cases related to clinical care, operations, clinical trials, and a growing interest in AI and ML use cases.

“Our objective is nothing short of national scale connectivity, real-time primary source data access, and the enablement of advanced analytics,” said Eron Kelly, President of Inovalon. “This milestone matters to our customers across many segments of the healthcare ecosystem, giving them frictionless access to 67% of US providers, the most comprehensive primary sourced dataset in the US, and the ability to drive meaningful impact in advanced research, clinical outcomes, operational efficiencies, and costs of care.”

The Inovalon ONE platform features more than 100 cloud-based solutions that are powered by the company’s proprietary MORE² Registry®, the nation’s largest aggregation of longitudinally matched and real-time accessed primary source clinical and claims data, which continues to grow as the company’s connectivity network expands.

About Inovalon

Inovalon is a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions empowering data-driven healthcare. The Inovalon ONE® Platform brings together national-scale connectivity, real-time primary source data access, and advanced analytics to enable improved clinical outcomes and economics across the healthcare ecosystem. The company’s analytics and capabilities are used by nearly 20,000 customers and are informed by the primary source data of more than 72 billion medical events across one million physicians, 627,000 clinical settings, and 361 million unique patients. For more information, visit www.inovalon.com/.

Contact:

Whitney Swistock

Sr. Manager, Communications, Inovalon

Whitney.Swistock@inovalon.com