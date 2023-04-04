Progress Enables Organizations to Modernize Digital Experiences with Enhanced Behavior Analysis, Expanded Conversational Interfaces and a High-Performance Frontend

/EIN News/ -- New release of Progress Sitefinity refines AI algorithms for better understanding of customer behaviors, upgrades frontend to .NET 7 for faster performance and expands conversational interfaces to accelerate the delivery of modern digital experiences

BURLINGTON, Mass., April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress (Nasdaq: PRGS), the trusted provider of application development and infrastructure software, today announced the release of Progress® Sitefinity® 14.4. Progress Sitefinity is at the center of Progress’ composable digital experience platform (DXP), which empowers organizations to create personalized digital experiences across multiple digital channels and drive effective digital transformation strategies.



As digital interactions become the primary experience that customers have with brands, it is vital to gain a deeper understanding of behavioral patterns and utilize them to enhance digital experiences. The most recent release of Progress Sitefinity facilitates faster delivery of modern digital experiences through refined AI algorithms for improved understanding of customer behavior and segmentation, an upgraded .NET 7 frontend and the expansion of AI-based conversational interfaces with better context sensitivity. Additionally, Sitefinity 14.4 offers extended support timeframes to organizations.

“Organizations continue to accelerate their digital transformation initiatives in order to keep their competitive edge,” said Loren Jarrett, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Digital Experience, Progress. “In a world where speed and quality need to go hand in hand, organizations need a partner that removes complexity and brings in stability, connectivity and scalability. With today’s release, we are re-affirming our commitment to be that partner in our customers’ success.”

What’s new in Sitefinity 14.4:

Expanded journey analytics for better understanding of behaviors : Analysis and visualization of most common paths around key journey touchpoints allow organizations to verify and optimize customer journeys.





: Analysis and visualization of most common paths around key journey touchpoints allow organizations to verify and optimize customer journeys. Refined segment discovery with updated AI algorithms : Updates to content analytics and conversion-based rules result in better audience analysis and help improve relevance of digital experiences and targeting.





: Updates to content analytics and conversion-based rules result in better audience analysis and help improve relevance of digital experiences and targeting. Sitefinity frontend upgrades to .NET 7 : The upgraded decoupled frontend helps improve website performance by deploying optimizations like better caching.





: The upgraded decoupled frontend helps improve website performance by deploying optimizations like better caching. Expanded options to conversational interfaces : Improved experience with better context sensitivity, better personalization of initial engagement and admin tools to better analyze chatbot performance and improve bot training.





: Improved experience with better context sensitivity, better personalization of initial engagement and admin tools to better analyze chatbot performance and improve bot training. Long term support: With guaranteed stability, reliability, performance, security and support from Progress for four years, organizations can continue to derive value from their investments for the long term.



“We chose Sitefinity based on two key factors: scalability and flexibility,” said Randy Muns, Digital Operations Leader, Payworks. “With its powerful toolset, we can create more focused brand experiences in a smoother workflow. Working with the latest .NET technology has boosted our productivity even more since most of our development projects are already using .NET products.”

Sitefinity delivers intelligent tools for marketers and an extensible platform for developers to create engaging web and cross-channel digital experiences and is consistently praised for successful DXP deployments across industries, regions and company sizes. Most recently, it was recognized in the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Experience Platforms and was named by G2 as a 2023 Best Software Awards winner.

To learn more about the latest release of Sitefinity, visit https://www.progress.com/sitefinity-cms.

About Progress

Dedicated to propelling business forward in a technology-driven world, Progress (Nasdaq: PRGS) helps businesses drive faster cycles of innovation, fuel momentum and accelerate their path to success. As the trusted provider of the best products to develop, deploy and manage high-impact applications, Progress enables customers to develop the applications and experiences they need, deploy where and how they want and manage it all safely and securely. Hundreds of thousands of enterprises, including 1,700 software companies and 3.5 million developers, depend on Progress to achieve their goals—with confidence. Learn more at www.progress.com , and follow us on LinkedIn , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Instagram .

Progress and Sitefinity are trademarks or registered trademarks of Progress Software Corporation and/or its subsidiaries or affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. Any other names contained herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Press Contact:

Kim Baker

Progress

+1 781-280-4000

pr@progress.com



