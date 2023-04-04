Banyan Security Introduces World’s First Device-Centric Security Service Edge (SSE) Solution

Provides a Modern Workforce Secure Access to Resources and Applications from Anywhere

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Banyan Security, a leading provider of zero trust access solutions for the modern workforce, is proud to announce the launch of its innovative Device-Centric Security Service Edge (SSE) solution. Banyan’s offering delivers a comprehensive range of integrated security measures to safeguard the modern workforce – including Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA), Virtual Private Network as a Service (VPNaaS), Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB), and Secure Web Gateway (SWG) – all in a unified product that is simple to implement and boosts employee productivity.



Unlike traditional security products focused on the network perimeter, Banyan’s device-centric SSE brings the user and device to the forefront of protection, enabling intelligent, risk-based connectivity and threat detection. Working in concert with the Banyan Cloud permits consistent policy enforcement without needing to route all enterprise traffic through vendor data centers or expensive on-premise appliances, which significantly improves the user experience. Moreover, Banyan’s device-centric approach treats clientless scenarios as first-class citizens, enabling seamless access combined with granular policy controls.

“The launch of our device-centric Security Service Edge solution marks a major milestone for our company, delivering on the idea of enabling workers to securely do their job from anywhere” said Jayanth Gummaraju, CEO and Co-founder of Banyan Security. “We saw a clear need for a new solution that does not suffer from the baggage of existing network-centric approaches. What we’ve built brings together device and network security in a unique way to secure all types of access – private or internet. This approach reduces the attack surface and provides a frictionless user experience, thus increasing employee productivity. We’re excited to see customers and industry partners embracing our approach, and are confident that our solution will exceed expectations, revolutionizing the way organizations think about workforce security."

Banyan Security’s strategic partners understand that a new approach is needed to effectively realize the promise of a zero trust framework.

“We are thrilled to partner with Banyan Security to deliver more value to our joint customers. The partnership provides a risk-based approach to security and simplifies the deployment of Zero Trust initiatives,” said Akhil Kapoor, Vice President of Business Development at SentinelOne. “Together, we can offer unparalleled protection and peace of mind to organizations as they navigate an ever-evolving threat landscape.”

The implications of a device-centric SSE product are revolutionary, providing organizations with considerable benefits including:

Improved User Experience – Localized, intelligent decision making minimizes latency and results in a better user experience. Rather than forcing organizations to ship all traffic to the cloud for inspection, each device makes the optimum access and security decisions. Coupling faster decision making with an always-on approach minimizes potential gaps for advanced threats to exploit.

Better Enterprise Security – The Banyan SSE solution includes multiple layers of security, providing least privileged access for users regardless of location. Additional security is provided by incorporating real-time, continuous authorization using advanced risk modeling based on user, device, resource, and threat profiles. Together these features provide superior threat protection and automated threat remediation.

Lower Total Cost of Ownership – a device-centric Security Service Edge is significantly easier to deploy and manage for most organizations. Rather than having to configure complex network environments to support the analysis and routing of user traffic, this happens locally on end-user devices based on intuitive selections made in the Banyan admin console. Advanced discover and publish capabilities further simplify deployments and results in much lower total cost of ownership for an organization versus legacy solutions.

Deployment Flexibility – The Banyan Security SSE solution architecture provides additional benefits for organizations that are concerned with data privacy and security. Unlike other SSE solutions, the Banyan Security Platform can be configured to route encrypted traffic through either the Banyan cloud infrastructure or directly through a service installed and maintained in the organization’s infrastructure. This capability allows the freedom to address the needs of any regulatory or security-conscious environment.

Banyan’s customers, aware that existing solutions were not addressing the rapidly changing requirements of a distributed workforce, have rallied behind the Banyan Security Platform.

“With Banyan Security’s device-centric SSE, we confidently replaced our legacy VPN and accelerated our zero trust architecture initiatives. Their robust solution empowers us to secure our cloud-first environment, seamlessly monitor security posture through efficient device checks, and ultimately enhance our primary customers’ security – our users,” said Cesar Esteban, Staff Security Engineer at Snapdocs. “Investing in Banyan Security has transformed our approach to cybersecurity and unlocked new potential for serving our users better.”

To learn more about the Banyan Security Platform, please visit: https://www.banyansecurity.io/product/.

About Banyan Security

Banyan Security provides secure, zero trust “work from anywhere” access to applications and resources for employees and third parties while protecting them from being phished, straying onto malicious web sites, or being exposed to ransomware. A Flexible Edge architecture enables rapid, incremental deployment on-premises or in the cloud without compromising privacy or data sovereignty. A unique device-centric approach intelligently routes traffic for optimal performance and security delivering a great end user experience. Banyan Security protects workers across multiple industries, including finance, healthcare, manufacturing, and technology. To learn more, visit www.banyansecurity.io or follow us on Twitter at @BanyanSecurity.

Media Contact

John Dasher

media@banyansecurity.com

415-289-9414