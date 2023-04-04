El Pollo Loco Unveils New Loco Rewards® Program & Updated App Experience, Making Pollo Millionaires Out of Loyal Customers

The Fire-Grilled Chicken Restaurant Rewards its Familia of Loyalty Members with Roll Out of Fresh Deals and Offers from National Burrito Day through Cinco de Mayo and Beyond

/EIN News/ -- COSTA MESA, Calif., April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- El Pollo Loco, Inc. (“El Pollo Loco” or “Company) (Nasdaq: LOCO), the nation’s leading fire-grilled chicken restaurant chain, is leveling up their loyalty experience with a complete overhaul of the award-winning Loco Rewards® program and introduction of a new streamlined app. In honor of these updates and just in time for National Burrito Day, El Pollo Loco is doling out delicious deals and rewards to its Familia of Loco Rewards® members and, for the first time, selecting a lucky few to achieve coveted “Pollo Millionaire” status. For 30 days, between National Burrito Day and Cinco de Mayo, 30 total new and existing loyalty members will be selected to receive one million rewards points and become instant “Pollo Millionaires.”



“Familia is at the center of everything we do at El Pollo Loco. A customer’s choice to join our Familia as a loyalty member is one we don’t take lightly, and we have redesigned our Loco Rewards® offers to make sharing and dining together with friends and loved ones as seamless as possible. Paired with the ease of ordering on our app, we hope to inspire more loyal customers to explore our menu of new and classic El Pollo Loco foods together,” says VP of Digital Gabe Alonso. “The new app experience gives our new and existing members a better way to gain points and tier status, earn rewards, find out about deals, and experience exclusive offers.”

Beginning March 30, new customers who sign up for the Loco Rewards® program receive an exclusive sign-up offer: a free Original Pollo Bowl® with any purchase, valid for 14 days. The rollout of deals and loyalty offers to celebrate the app update include:

National Burrito Day (4/6): New and existing Loco Rewards members receive a BOGO burrito deal redeemable for all burritos on the El Pollo Loco menu. Valid on Thursday, April 6 only. Guests who order via the app or El Pollo Loco website on National Burrito Day will receive free delivery.

Pollo Millionaire A Day Giveaway: Starting on National Burrito Day, April 6, until Cinco de Mayo, May 5, El Pollo Loco is surprising 30 lucky members of the Loco Rewards® Familia with one million points. Both new and existing Loco Rewards members are eligible for the giveaway. Winners will have the opportunity to be featured on El Pollo Loco social media channels and share how they plan to spend their points fortune.



Changes to the Loco Rewards® program include a new tiered points status system: Pollito (0-9,999 points), Pollo (10,000 – 29,999 points), and Pollo Loco (30,000+ points) which unlock exclusive benefits, content and promotions. Additionally, loyalty members can now enjoy 12 new rewards at four different point thresholds that provide guests with free food, faster than ever before, and on their own terms with points having a full 365-day lifetime before expiration.

The redesigned El Pollo Loco app features an improved, seamless ordering experience, the ability to save favorite orders, and the updated Loco Rewards® points experience. Existing app users can expect these changes to be implemented through an automatic app update via their smart phone.

Sign up for Loco Rewards® today via the El Pollo Loco app or online at www.elpolloloco.com/rewards to reap the loyalty benefits.

About El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco (Nasdaq:LOCO) is the nation’s leading fire-grilled chicken restaurant with a mission to bring people together around food, family, and culture in the communities it serves. El Pollo Loco is renowned for its handcrafted food, an innovative blend of traditional Mexican cuisine and better-for-you eating, that Los Angeles is known for. Since 1980, El Pollo Loco has successfully opened and maintained 490 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana while remaining true to its Mexican-American heritage. El Pollo Loco continues to grow and evolve, nourishing connections to tradition, culture, and one another through fire-grilled goodness that makes us feel like familia. For more information, visit us at ElPolloLoco.com.

