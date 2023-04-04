Crozier Named One of Canada's Top Small & Medium Employers for 2023

/EIN News/ -- Collingwood, ON, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C.F. Crozier & Associates Inc. (Crozier), a leading consulting engineering firm in the land development and building industry, has been named one of Canada’s Top Small & Medium Employers for 2023 by Mediacorp, recognizing the firm’s innovative employee programs and commitment championing both personal and professional development to recruit and retain top talent.

“We are incredibly honoured to be recognized as one of Canada’s Top Small & Medium Employers, and as an employee-owned company, we are thankful to our dedicated teams across all offices for making Crozier a great place to work,” said Nick Mocan, President, Crozier. "By listening to our employees, we’ve built a thriving workplace culture from the ground up and have pioneered initiatives like the First-Time Home Buyers’ Assistance Program designed to support the evolving needs of our employees and help remove the barriers to home ownership. As we continue to strategically grow our headcount and footprint, nurturing our employee experience will be key to our ongoing success."

Canada's Top Small & Medium Employers is an editorial competition that recognizes small and medium enterprises that offer the nation's best workplaces and forward-thinking human resources policies. Canada's small and medium-sized enterprise sector continues to be a driver of innovation and is responsible for nearly 90% of the country’s private-sector employment, playing a vital role in the country's economy.

“Crozier strives to foster a work environment where our people can thrive through the various stages of their careers,” said Janet Hughes, Director, Human Resources, Crozier. “We aim to develop customized employee programs that focus on employee wellness. Being recognized as one of Canada’s Top Small & Medium Employers is such an honour and motivates us to continue our efforts in creating an inspiring workplace.”

This recognition comes on the heels of recent announcements by Crozier including plans to build a new mass timber head office in Collingwood featuring a sustainable design and collaborative work environment, and the opening of the firm’s fifth location in Guelph.

Crozier is pleased to provide standout benefits and growth opportunities for its employees including:

A First-Time Home Buyers’ Assistance Program which provides a contribution of up to $20,000 per employee to help fund the down payment on the purchase of their first home.

A Maternity and Parental Leave Top Up Program that offers an 80% salary top-up for the first 26 weeks for parents to help employees while growing their families.

An employee shareholder program which welcomed a record number of employee shareholders last year. Over 90% of all current employee shareholders hold positions outside the executive level, providing employees across the company with enhanced opportunities to participate in the firm’s growth and future.

A Lifelong Learning Assistance Program which provides financial support to employees pursuing training courses or continued education including advanced degree support of up to $5,000 per calendar year.

Flexible health and wellness benefit programs to support employees and their families.

For more information including career opportunities, visit cfcrozier.ca and follow on LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram: @CrozierEngineer.

About C.F. Crozier & Associates Inc.

Crozier is an employee-owned, leading consulting engineering firm in the land development and building industry. Founded in 2004, Crozier’s growing team of over 300 professionals deliver civil, water resources, transportation, structural, mechanical, and electrical engineering services, complemented by hydrogeology, environmental consulting, landscape architecture, and building science services. Headquartered in Collingwood, with offices in Milton, Toronto, Bradford, and Guelph, Crozier supports the private sector across Ontario by advancing residential, industrial, commercial, institutional, and First Nations projects. The company continues to diversify with complementary services and expand its office presence geographically. To learn more about the company, visit cfcrozier.ca.

About Mediacorp Canada Inc.

Founded in 1992, Mediacorp Canada Inc. is the nation's largest publisher of employment periodicals. Since 1999, the Toronto-based publisher has managed the Canada's Top 100 Employers project, which includes 18 regional and special-interest editorial competitions that reach millions of Canadians annually through a variety of magazine and newspaper partners. Mediacorp also operates Eluta.ca, one of Canada's largest job search engines, which reaches over two million job-seekers annually and features exclusive editorial reviews from the Canada's Top 100 Employers project.

