LiquidPiston Introduces XTS-210: a 25-Horsepower Heavy-Fueled Rotary Engine in a Basketball-Sized Package

LPI advances patented X-Engine™ technology with an engine that is 1/5th the size and weight of current diesel piston engines of the same power rating

Compared to current diesel piston engines, the XTS-210 design reduces size and weight by nearly 80%, while maintaining comparable power output. This announcement builds upon a $9 million development contract from the U.S. Army to develop a prototype “core engine” based on the XTS-210 design for military applications.

Representing the latest generation of LiquidPiston’s X-Engine platform architecture, the XTS-210 engine addresses the fuel efficiency, lubrication, and fuel type limitations of the traditional Wankel rotary engine, an influential engine design developed in the 1950s.

The X-Engine is inherently simple in design, with just two primary moving parts – a rotor and shaft. The 25-horsepower XTS-210 adds up to one bar of boost through supercharging and operates as a two-stroke, producing six combustion events per revolution of the rotor, to deliver smooth power from a lightweight package, roughly the size of a basketball.

The XTS-210 uniquely addresses four major market requirements:

5x the power-to-weight (specific power) and power-to-volume (power density), and up to 3x the torque-to-weight (specific torque) compared with diesel piston engines of similar power

capable of running up to 7,000 RPM, which matches well with small and lightweight electrical machines, enabling increased mobility for power generation and hybrid applications Liquid-cooled and capable of either Spark-Ignition (SI) or Compression-Ignition (CI) – designed for military-grade robustness from its inception

designed for military-grade robustness from its inception Multi-fuel capability – initial testing focuses on JP-8/Jet-A fuels for defense and aerospace applications

The XTS-210 model will meet demanding commercial and military heavy-fuel applications, including mobile electric power generation, primary or hybrid-electric propulsive power for vertical take-off and landing aircraft (VTOL) and small unmanned aircraft systems (sUAS), as well as auxiliary power units for land, air, and marine vehicles.

“There are essentially no diesel engines in the 25-horsepower power class today that are suitable for aerospace and mobile military applications, where size and weight parameters are especially critical," said Dr. Alec Shkolnik, co-founder and CEO of LiquidPiston. "The reduced weight, size, and heavy- or multi-fuel capability of the XTS-210 delivers significant end-system capability and utility benefits, especially for the military to reduce supply chain and logistical burdens in an era where ‘power on the move’ is increasingly important. Following nearly two decades of breakthrough thermodynamics research with various types of rotary diesel engines, we are excited to converge on this latest generation as our first X-Engine model that we plan to bring to market.”

LiquidPiston is targeting delivery of an XTS-210 prototype to the U.S. Army in 2024. The company has previously prototyped several variants of rotary X-Engines, demonstrating significant versatility in engine architecture, including naturally aspirated four-stroke versions ranging from five to 40 horsepower.

In addition to the recent $9 million award to contribute to the development of the XTS-210, LiquidPiston has also received a $1.7 million Army contract to power a hybrid-electric VTOL UAV demonstrator. This brings the company’s Department of Defense contracts total to over $30 million.

About LiquidPiston

LiquidPiston, Inc., a technology startup based in Bloomfield, CT, is leading the power systems industry’s development of combustion engines that are scalable (from one horsepower (HP) to over 1,000), compact (delivering 1.5 HP/lb), and capable of utilizing efficient fossil or renewable fuel. The company’s patented High Efficiency Hybrid Cycle™ (HEHC) and engine architecture innovation support next-generation fuel-energy conversion solutions for hybrid power systems, including for UAS, mobile power generation, and APU applications.

To learn more, visit www.liquidpiston.com .

