Illumio Names Gautam Mehandru as Chief Marketing Officer

/EIN News/ -- SUNNYVALE, Calif., April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Illumio, Inc. , the Zero Trust Segmentation company, today announced the appointment and promotion of Gautam Mehandru to Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). The former Illumio Senior Vice President of Marketing has 20+ years of cross-functional leadership experience working at large-scale Fortune 500 companies as well as high-growth enterprises and small to midsize business startups. As CMO, he will continue to solidify Illumio’s position as the clear Zero Trust Segmentation market leader, while shaping the marketing strategy to drive the next phase of growth for the company.



“Gautam is a seasoned marketing executive and business leader with a history of success in developing and executing new marketing strategies and creating compelling go-to-market plans to drive market awareness and achieve aggressive growth targets in developed and emerging markets,” said Andrew Rubin, CEO and co-founder at Illumio. “Gautam has a very customer centric mindset that is crucial to our success and has been instrumental in successfully evolving our GTM strategy to bring the benefits of segmentation to organizations of any size. He has also played an essential role in creating and further solidifying our position as the leader in the Zero Trust Segmentation category. I look forward to many more record-setting successes with Gautam at the helm of our world-class marketing team.”

Mehandru has been with Illumio for almost two years. Prior to Illumio, he led portfolio and customer marketing and orchestrated the go-to-market strategy at Tanium — the industry's first and only provider of converged endpoint management. He also led product marketing, as well as the global channel and alliances business for SAP Concur’s mid-market division.

“In this new era of cybersecurity, where organizations are focused on containing cyberattacks, Illumio helps organizations isolate ransomware, build cyber resilience, and prevent breaches from turning into cyber disasters. Particularly during a tough economy, customers need to be able to show the business results of each investment – and I’ve seen firsthand the impact our products and services have on our customer base and the industry as a whole,” said Mehandru. “I’m inspired by Illumio’s innovation, commitment, and approach to cybersecurity for modern threats and look forward to continuing to help our customers achieve the right business outcomes in a new capacity as CMO.”

Despite recent economic uncertainty, Illumio closed a record fiscal year ending on January 31, 2023. Illumio’s fourth quarter delivered record performance for all top-line metrics, with bookings of over $100 million. The company also celebrated its largest number of new customers in a single quarter and the highest amount of net new annual contract value (NNACV) in company history.

