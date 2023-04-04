Fortinet Expands its NSE Certification Program to Address Evolving Cybersecurity Skillset Needs

There were 2,371 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 406,201 in the last 365 days.
John Maddison, EVP of Products and CMO at Fortinet
“Just as the threat landscape is constantly evolving, the same must happen with security teams’ skillsets to stay ahead and eliminate cyber risks. The significant updates we’re making to our flagship NSE Certification program will provide security professionals, including customers and partners, with more flexibility to acquire the skills needed for growth in their ever-evolving job roles. Fortinet is helping close the skills gap by enhancing our award-winning training curriculum that benefits both individuals and the organizations that need skilled talent.”
News Summary
Fortinet® (NASDAQ: FTNT), the global cybersecurity leader driving the convergence of networking and security, today announced upcoming updates to its flagship Network Security Expert (NSE) Certification program to further help advance cybersecurity skill sets and address the talent shortage.
These updates, going into effect later this year, will help upskill security professionals – including customers, partners and employees – and reskill anyone interested in entering the field by more closely aligning the training curriculum to various cyber career pathways. Other Fortinet certification updates include new naming designations based on proficiency progression and more flexibility for individuals to craft their NSE training journey.
Mitigating Cyber Risks by Addressing the Talent Shortage through Training
One of the top challenges CISOs are facing is the lack of cybersecurity talent to fill the critical roles needed to effectively protect their organizations. Fortinet’s 2023 Global Cybersecurity Skills Gap Report found that as a result of unfilled IT positions due to the cyber skills shortage, 68% of organizations indicate they face additional cyber risks.
To help tackle this challenge, Fortinet established the NSE Certification program in 2015 as part of its longstanding dedication to address the cybersecurity skills gap. In addition to the company’s commitment to technology innovation, this focus transpires into continuously innovating Fortinet’s training curriculum content and how it is delivered. As part of this, the NSE Certification program will now focus on more role-based training aligned to in-demand careers, such as Cloud Security Specialists and Security Operations (SOC) Analysts, which a recent Fortinet report found were the two most sought-after roles.
These changes will further enable security professionals to sharpen their skill sets to stay ahead of new threat methods and learn about the latest security technology to help strengthen their organization’s security posture. At higher levels, there are multiple certification options to better drill down into areas of expertise. The new NSE Certification designations include:
Existing NSE Certification holders with an NSE level 1-8 designation, including Fortinet’s partner community, can expect a smooth transition from their existing achievements to the revamped certification program with required exams clearly mapped out for each proficiency level. These enhancements will begin rolling out gradually with finalized transition expected in the fall of 2023. For information on the overall NSE Certification program updates, visit here. More information about the partner benefits of these changes is available here.
Fostering Cyber Skills through the Fortinet Training Institute
As the cornerstone of the Fortinet Training Institute – also comprised of the Education Outreach program, Academic Partner program, Authorized Training Center program, and more – the expansion of Fortinet’s certifications will also benefit participants of these programs, including veterans, students and under-represented groups. Some key highlights of advancements across these programs in helping address the skills gap and pledge to train 1 million people by 2026 include:
Additional Resources
About Fortinet
Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) is a driving force in the evolution of cybersecurity and the convergence of networking and security. Our mission is to secure people, devices, and data everywhere, and today we deliver cybersecurity everywhere you need it with the largest integrated portfolio of over 50 enterprise-grade products. Well over half a million customers trust Fortinet's solutions, which are among the most deployed, most patented, and most validated in the industry. The Fortinet Training Institute, one of the largest and broadest training programs in the industry, is dedicated to making cybersecurity training and new career opportunities available to everyone. FortiGuard Labs, Fortinet’s elite threat intelligence and research organization, develops and utilizes leading-edge machine learning and AI technologies to provide customers with timely and consistently top-rated protection and actionable threat intelligence. Learn more at https://www.fortinet.com, the Fortinet Blog, and FortiGuard Labs.
