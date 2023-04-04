C-Suite Network Chairman, Jeffrey Hayzlett, Launches New eBook, on How to THRIVE In a Recession

New eBook to focus on five key elements needed to thrive in a difficult economic climate and how to find opportunities in the midst of a crisis

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The C-Suite Network, the world’s most trusted network of C-Suite leaders, is announcing that Chairman Jeffrey Hayzlett is launching an eBook to provide other business leaders with a roadmap to thrive during a potential economic downturn. The eBook, titled “Never Waste a Good Crisis: Successful Strategies to Thrive in a Recession,” will also serve as a beacon for business leaders on how to find opportunities during difficult times and how they, too, can act as ‘business first responders’ for their teams and communities.

With almost three-quarters of Americans believing the country is already in a recession, it’s imperative that business leaders have a plan in place to guide their teams and put themselves in a position to help other leaders. If COVID taught us something is that the business community was not ready to withstand the global financial crisis that ensued. This time, we will be ready – armed with tools to implement before we’re in too deep.

“Back in March of 2020, I put a stake in the ground and became even more determined that we would be business first responders. I couldn’t sew a mask and I wasn’t a medical professional. Instead, I used the tools acquired throughout my career as former Fortune 100 CMO, a business owner, and an entrepreneur to help as many people (and businesses) as I could,” said Hayzlett. “This eBook is a continuation of those efforts. I was able to gain input and insights from some of the most notable financial minds and business owners – not just for the eBook but for my podcast and TV show, too.”

The eBook is only a part of a full-scale effort to get as many leaders and organizations as informed as possible in the event of a recession. In addition to the eBook, there are a series of interviews on “All Business with Jeffrey Hayzlett” – both the podcast on C-Suite Radio and the television show on C-Suite TV, featuring luminaries such as Dr. Art Laffer, Danielle DiMartino-Booth, Mark Skousen, and futurist Daniel Burrus, among others.

“I’m excited about this project because it gives us the opportunity to help as many of our C-Suite Network members as possible – some of which are solopreneurs, and through the distribution of our podcast and TV show, we hope to reach a wider audience so we can together not just survive, but thrive, and reach the next level of success.”

For additional information about C-Suite Network, or to download your FREE copy of the eBook, go to: https://c-suitenetwork.com/.

About C-Suite Network

C-Suite Network is the world’s most trusted network of C-Suite leaders, with a focus on providing growth, development, and networking opportunities for business executives with titles of vice president and above. The C-Suite Network’s mission is to provide a peer community, networking events, relevant content, and services to support c-level executives and other entrepreneurs achieve professional success.

C-Suite Network offers invitation-only events as well as custom-tailored content through all its entities: C-Suite TV, C-Suite Radio, C-Suite Book Club, and C-Suite Network Advisors™. Learn more at www.c-suitenetwork.com , or connect on LinkedIn , Twitter and Facebook .