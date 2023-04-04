Treez Announces Entry Into Illinois with Cloud 9 Cannabis Dispensary and Integration with BioTrack

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Treez , the leading enterprise commerce technology platform that streamlines retail and supply chain operations within the cannabis industry, today announced its entrance into Illinois with Cloud 9 Cannabis (Cloud 9) dispensary and an integration with BioTrack, the official Illinois state cannabis traceability system. Treez integration with BioTrack enables the Company to provide services in states mandating the use of BioTrack for seed-to-sale tracking and government reporting.



“We’re starting the year off strong by delivering on our promise to bring Treez to more states in 2023. Our integration with BioTrack has enabled us to enter the state of Illinois as Cloud 9 Cannabis’ exclusive retail software provider,” said John Yang, CEO of Treez. “We are excited to launch in Illinois with Cloud 9 and look forward to delivering an experience that improves the way they acquire, engage and retain customers through the use of our point-of-sale solutions and data and analytics capabilities.”

Cloud 9 Cannabis is a craft cannabis dispensary located in Champaign, Illinois with a second location in Edwardsville, Illinois underway. Cloud 9 plans to roll out an additional four stores in 2023, with a vision of launching a total of ten retail locations by the end of 2024. The choice to integrate with Treez fulfilled Cloud 9’s priorities of partnering with a retail software provider that can offer detailed retail analytics capabilities, the flexibility of an open API platform to integrate third-party partner solutions, and multiple cashless payment solutions to support its vision in Illinois.

“We’re excited to launch our two locations in Illinois with Treez as our trusted retail software partner. Ultimately, we chose Treez for their impressive retail analytics capabilities, overall ease of use, seamless third-party integrations and hands-on customer service,” said Brandon Smith, Director of Retail at Cloud 9. “Their ability to quickly build a viable integration with BioTrack to ensure we are in complete compliance from day 1 was also impressive.”

The integration with BioTrack empowers the Company’s ability to provide services in Illinois and the foundation to do so in states requiring the use of their system for seed-to-sale tracking and government reporting including New York. The BioTrack integration delivers an extensive traceability system used to assist state and local governments with enforcing regulations, collecting taxes, verifying product quality, and preventing illegal cannabis diversion and inversion.

About Treez

Treez is the leading enterprise cloud commerce platform providing point of sale software, retail analytics, cashless payments and integrated partner solutions to the highest volume retail operators in the biggest state markets in the cannabis industry. Treez's innovative technology and insights help retailers streamline their growth, increase their ROI, and drive efficiency in their operations.

The extensible open API platform provides smooth integration into a variety of best-of-breed solutions across ecommerce, delivery, customer relationship management, marketing and loyalty, accounting, ERP and more. Layered on top is a dedicated client success team and 24/7 customer support, giving retailers everything they need to grow their business.

For more information, visit https://www.treez.io/