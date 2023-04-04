Monaghan Medical and Premier Inc. Sign Agreement to Provide Respiratory Devices to Clinicians

New partnership adds Monaghan respiratory therapy products to Premier’ purchasing and supply chain system

/EIN News/ -- PLATTSBURGH, N.Y., April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monaghan Medical Corporation (Monaghan) and Premier, Inc., today announced their agreement to a three-year contract, effective May 1, 2023, creating a partnership between two healthcare industry leaders. Under the terms of the agreement, Monaghan will provide Premier members with respiratory devices in two categories: Respiratory Therapy Medication Delivery devices and Oscillatory Positive Expiratory Pressure/Positive Airway Pressure devices.

The signed agreement recognizes Monaghan’s reputation for both industry leading technology and proven clinical outcomes. Clinical evidence shows that Monaghan medical devices deliver superior patient outcomes. Monaghan’s reputation for gold-standard medical devices aligns with Premier’s desire to drive process efficiencies and value-driven healthcare spending.

Monaghan is a U.S.-based manufacturer based in Plattsburgh, New York. Monaghan and its affiliates are leaders in the development and manufacture of medical devices that improve the quality of life of patients with respiratory diseases like asthma, Cystic Fibrosis, and COPD. Monaghan’s strength lies in product development and mechanical design supported by a world-class Aerosol and Research Laboratory.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Monaghan was able to respond quickly to fluctuating market demands, primarily because their suppliers are within driving distance from their production facility, which meant a quick response to the changing healthcare needs.

Premier strives to deliver more for health systems, working with partners to leverage strategic insights to impact real-world results. Premier helps its customers do more with less. The company has over 3,000 negotiated contracts with leading manufacturers to ensure that customers get the healthcare products and services they need and use across all care settings.

To learn more about Monaghan Medical products, visit www.monaghanmed.com.

About Monaghan Medical Corporation (MMC)

Monaghan Medical Corporation focuses on developing cost-efficient, outcome-based solutions for its customers and continues to introduce new products and new product enhancements to support its mission to ensure device quality for patients. MMC’s strength lies in product development around core capabilities in mechanical design complimented by collaboration with a state-of-the-art Global Aerosol and Research Laboratory.

About Premier

Premier Inc. (NASDAQ: PINC) is a healthcare improvement company uniting an alliance of approximately 4,400 U.S. hospitals and health systems and more than 250,000 other providers and organizations. Our goal is to improve our members’ quality outcomes, while safely reducing costs. By engaging members and revealing new opportunities, we empower the alliance to improve the performance of healthcare organizations, helping them do what they do best, Heal First™.

