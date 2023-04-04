Sanara MedTech Inc. Announces 510(k) Clearance for BIASURGE™ Advanced Surgical Solution

/EIN News/ -- FORT WORTH, TX, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sanara MedTech Inc. Based in Fort Worth, Texas, Sanara MedTech Inc. (“Sanara,” the “Company,” “we,” “our” or “us”) (NASDAQ: SMTI), a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing transformative technologies to improve clinical outcomes and reduce healthcare expenditures in the surgical, chronic wound and skincare markets, announced today that it has received 510(k) clearance for BIASURGE™ Advanced Surgical Solution (“BIASURGE™").



Zach Fleming, Sanara's CEO, stated, “A key part of our surgical market growth strategy is to expand the number of efficacious products we offer that improve outcomes and reduce costs. Commercializing BIASURGE™ is the next step in our execution of this strategy, and receiving our 510(k) clearance is a significant milestone as we advance our efforts. This clearance also highlights the capabilities and dedication of Sanara’s research and development team, Rochal Technologies, which has successfully developed this proprietary technology.”

About BIASURGE™ Advanced Surgical Solution

BIASURGE™ is a patented composition intended for mechanical cleansing and removal of debris, including microorganisms, from wounds. Based on our BIAKŌS™ technology, the BIASURGE™ ingredients work synergistically to disrupt biofilm extracellular polymeric substances and eliminate planktonic and biofilm microbes. We believe BIASURGE’s biocompatibility, efficacy and ability to be left in a wound without a secondary rinse are a unique combination and will be a market differentiator.

The Company expects BIASURGE™ to be commercially available in late 2023.

About Sanara MedTech Inc.

With a focus on improving patient outcomes through evidence-based healing solutions, Sanara MedTech Inc. markets, distributes and develops surgical, wound and skincare products for use by physicians and clinicians in hospitals, clinics and all post-acute care settings and offers wound care and dermatology virtual consultation services via telemedicine. Sanara’s products are primarily sold in the North American advanced wound care and surgical tissue repair markets. Sanara markets and distributes CellerateRX® Surgical Activated Collagen®, FORTIFY TRG® Tissue Repair Graft and FORTIFY FLOWABLE® Extracellular Matrix as well as a portfolio of advanced biologic products focusing on AMPLIFY™ Verified Inductive Bone Matrix, ALLOCYTE™ Advanced Cellular Bone Matrix, BiFORM® Bioactive Moldable Matrix and TEXAGEN® Amniotic Membrane Allograft to the surgical market. In addition, the following products are sold in the wound care market: BIAKŌS™ Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Cleanser, BIAKŌS™ Antimicrobial Wound Gel, BIAKŌS™ Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Irrigation Solution and HYCOL® Hydrolyzed Collagen. Sanara’s pipeline also contains potentially transformative product candidates for mitigation of opportunistic pathogens and biofilm, wound re-epithelialization and closure, necrotic tissue debridement and cell compatible substrates. The Company believes it has the ability to drive its pipeline from concept to preclinical and clinical development while meeting quality and regulatory requirements. Sanara is constantly seeking long-term strategic partnerships with a focus on products that improve outcomes at a lower overall cost. In addition, Sanara is actively seeking to expand within its six focus areas of wound and skin care for the acute, post-acute, and surgical markets. The focus areas are debridement, biofilm removal, hydrolyzed collagen, advanced biologics, negative pressure wound therapy products and the oxygen delivery system segment of the wound and skincare markets.

Information about Forward-Looking Statements

The statements in this press release that do not constitute historical facts are “forward-looking statements,” within the meaning of and subject to the safe harbor created by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by terms such as “anticipates,” “believes,” contemplates,” “continue,” “could,” “estimates,” “expect,” “forecast,” “guidance,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predicts,” “preliminary,” “projects,” “seeks,” “should,” “targets,” “will” or “would,” or the negatives of these terms, variations of these terms or other similar expressions. These forward-looking statements include, among others, statements regarding the expected timing of commercialization of BIASURGE™ and the expansion of the Company’s business. These items involve risks, contingencies and uncertainties such as the extent of product demand, market and customer acceptance, the effect of economic conditions, competition, pricing, uncertainties associated with the development and process for obtaining regulatory approval for new products, the ability to consummate and integrate acquisitions, and other risks, contingencies and uncertainties detailed in the Company’s SEC filings, which could cause the Company’s actual operating results, performance or business plans or prospects to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by these statements.

All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to revise any of these statements to reflect the future circumstances or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by applicable securities laws.

