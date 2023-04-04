Fortinet Unveils New Real-Time Response and Automation Capabilities Across its Security Fabric, Empowering CISOs to Build a Self-Defending Ecosystem

There were 2,370 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 406,133 in the last 365 days.
/EIN News/ -- SUNNYVALE, Calif., April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Accelerate 2023
Michael Xie, Founder, President and CTO at Fortinet
“From our founding, Fortinet’s broad portfolio has been built with integration and automation in mind. Our commitment to this vision has made Fortinet a leader in supporting customers with consolidating point products into one unified cybersecurity platform – what we call the Fortinet Security Fabric. With today’s news, we are taking this commitment one step further by adding new real-time response and automation capabilities to improve efficacy, increase effectiveness, and accelerate time to resolution of sophisticated attacks.”
Fortinet® (NASDAQ: FTNT), the global cybersecurity leader driving the convergence of networking and security, today announced it has expanded the Fortinet Security Fabric with new and enhanced products and capabilities to enable advanced threat prevention and coordinated response for a self-defending ecosystem across networks, endpoints, and clouds.
The Majority of Organizations are Pursuing a Consolidation Strategy for Their Security
According to a recent survey from Gartner®, 75 percent of organizations are pursuing security vendor consolidation, up from 29 percent in 2020. The same survey notes, “Security and risk management leaders are increasingly dissatisfied with the operational inefficiencies and the lack of integration of a heterogenous security stack. Buyers are now looking for more efficient and integrated solutions, rather than point security products.”1
The Fortinet Security Fabric Supports Consolidation
Fortinet leads vendor consolidation with its Security Fabric platform comprised of over 50 enterprise-grade products. Today, Fortinet is widening this leadership position even further by adding new real-time response and automation capabilities across its Security Fabric to transform detection to real-time protection. New products and enhancements, including the introduction of FortiOS 7.4, span the following five key areas:
Endpoint Security & Early Response
SOC Automation & Augmentation
AI-Powered Threat Intelligence
Identity and Access
Application Security
“The received wisdom in security has long been that one should choose best-of-breed products and stitch them all together. Across the industry, the prevailing wisdom has changed as people increasingly realize that it makes more sense to have an integrated stack where different components work seamlessly together to create a proactive and automated security posture, and it is great to see this approach reflected in Fortinet’s Security Fabric.” – JP DiCicco, IT Manager Infrastructure Operations, RES Americas
“Adding additional Fortinet products into our environment and having that single Security Fabric really allows us to respond quickly to incidents, whereas before with the different siloed systems, they did not communicate with each other, so their intelligence was limited. But when we started migrating to the Fortinet suite, it really provided a lot of intelligence and automation to allow us to respond more quickly and to be more proactive.” – Andy Craig, Chief Innovation Officer, Maple Knoll Communities
Fortinet Accelerate 2023
Accelerate is Fortinet's annual customer and partner conference taking place April 3-6, 2023. Visit Fortinet’s LinkedIn company profile on April 4th to live stream the keynotes, which will dive into today’s cybersecurity news, as well as new innovations across Fortinet's secure networking portfolio.
About Fortinet
Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) is a driving force in the evolution of cybersecurity and the convergence of networking and security. Our mission is to secure people, devices, and data everywhere, and today we deliver cybersecurity everywhere you need it with the largest integrated portfolio of over 50 enterprise-grade products. Well over half a million customers trust Fortinet's solutions, which are among the most deployed, most patented, and most validated in the industry. The Fortinet Training Institute, one of the largest and broadest training programs in the industry, is dedicated to making cybersecurity training and new career opportunities available to everyone. FortiGuard Labs, Fortinet’s elite threat intelligence and research organization, develops and utilizes leading-edge machine learning and AI technologies to provide customers with timely and consistently top-rated protection and actionable threat intelligence. Learn more at https://www.fortinet.com, the Fortinet Blog, and FortiGuard Labs.
