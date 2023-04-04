Bazaarvoice and Acosta Group partner to connect brands with shoppers at every point in the customer journey

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bazaarvoice, the leading provider of product reviews and user-generated (UGC) solutions and Acosta Group, an industry-leading collective of retail, marketing, and foodservice agencies, have partnered to drive revenue growth for brands by aligning their social commerce and technology solutions.

With this partnership, Acosta Group will integrate the social commerce capabilities of Bazaarvoice across ratings and reviews, sampling, and UGC syndication. Bazaarvoice UGC is available to shoppers online on e-commerce sites and viewable in-store on retailers’ mobile apps, electronic shelf labels, and price checkers. According to data from the Bazaarvoice Network of over 12,000 brands and retailers, there is a 144% lift in conversion rate when shoppers engage with UGC—and a 162% lift in revenue per visitor.

This first-of-its-kind partnership between Acosta Group and Bazaarvoice will enable best-in-class implementation of social commerce tactics for brands by Acosta Group’s expanding digital commerce solutions, seamlessly connecting the company’s overarching omnichannel commerce strategies, insights and analytics, and customized sales and marketing services and solutions provided to clients of all sizes.

“By integrating our digital commerce solutions with Bazaarvoice, we will be able to measurably impact the consumer experience and drive brand growth for our CPG and consumer electronics partners,” said John Carroll, president of Digital Commerce and Advanced Analytics for Acosta Group. “As omnichannel commerce partners who share many existing mutual clients, our respective services are integral to brands seeking to connect with consumers from product consideration to purchase.”

“At Bazaarvoice, we’re working to supercharge brands and retailers’ commerce engines while creating smarter shopping experiences for consumers. The voice of the customer is integral to that goal,” states Tom Addis, president, Bazaarvoice. “By partnering with Acosta Group, we’re helping to bring invaluable and authentic user-generated content to consumers no matter where they are in the buying process. This will help them make more informed and confident purchase decisions.”



About Acosta Group

Acosta Group is a collective of the most trusted retail, marketing and foodservice agencies empowering brands and retailers to win in the modern marketplace. By delivering transformative, commerce-focused solutions and more than 95 years of expertise, Acosta Group connects brands with people at every point in the consumer journey. Comprised of Acosta, CORE Foodservice, Mosaic, Premium Retail Services and ActionLink, Acosta Group understands and anticipates evolving consumer needs, fueling accelerated performance to connect tomorrow’s commerce today. For more information, please visit www.acosta.group.

About Bazaarvoice

Thousands of the world’s leading brands and retailers trust Bazaarvoice technology, services, and expertise to drive revenue, extend reach, gain actionable insights, and create loyal advocates. Bazaarvoice’s extensive global retail, social, and search syndication network, product-passionate community, and enterprise-level technology provide the tools brands and retailers need to create smarter shopper experiences across the entire customer journey. Founded in 2005, Bazaarvoice is headquartered in Austin, Texas, with offices in North America, Europe, and Australia. For more information, visit www.bazaarvoice.com.

