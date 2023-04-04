CodeSee Launches Enterprise 2.0; A Revolutionary Way to See Your Whole System

Code Visibility Platform Reduces Time and Increases Efficiency for Developers

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CodeSee , the world’s only code visibility platform that eliminates the guesswork from understanding, on or offboarding, building, and refactoring apps, today announced the launch of CodeSee Enterprise 2.0, which instantly maps and automates your app’s services, directories, file dependencies, and code changes. CodeSee Enterprise 2.0 helps organizations reduce time to market and move nimbly in today’s turbulent economic times.



“Working with developers, we’ve seen the impact shrinking teams can have on both the organizations and the developers themselves. There is less to get even more done. With CodeSee Enterprise 2.0, we focused on supporting both organizations and developers with the tools needed to reduce time-to-market and improve their app’s code without adding more to workloads. The updates to our products are a direct result of listening to our customers and building what they need to drive results,” said Shanea Leven, co-founder, and CEO of CodeSee. “With our platform, you can onboard developers in half the time, achieve alignment on refactors in record time, and stem knowledge loss when engineers are offboarded.”

Following the launch of CodeSee Enterprise in 2022 which enabled the ability to dive into code and alert on select PR changes, the release of CodeSee Enterprise 2.0 features capabilities that take the product a step further and empowers customers with visibility into their entire service flows, this includes:

A clear view into an app’s services, external third-party services, datastores, and connections with Service Maps giving instant cross-repository visibility whether customers have a microservices architecture or a monolith - no more time-consuming guesswork or outdated diagrams. Developers will now know precisely how your system works and your visuals will update automatically as engineering teams iterate on the code.

An upgraded CodeSee Maps experience resulting in more effective collaboration and quicker onboarding. With an upgraded experience, CodeSee Maps now includes the ability to click to view code directly in the CodeSee app.

A fully automated code experience that scales and enforces best practices, rules and code knowledge across an organization. Code Automations focus the team's effort on what matters most by setting granular conditions and actions down to the function level, requiring checklists be complete before moving on. This allows developers to ensure completion and to capture critical repo knowledge for current, future, or departing team members - eliminating duplicative work.

A streamlined visual code review with Review Maps that decreased code review time by 30%, ensuring maximum efficiency. Developers can easily share maps to discuss proposed changes or keep necessary code changes as automatic permanent artifacts.

A dedicated solutions engineering team that provides expert guidance to connect an organizations Datadog or Open Telemetry trace data to CodeSee in less than an hour without storing code.

that provides expert guidance to connect an organizations Datadog or Open Telemetry trace data to CodeSee in less than an hour without storing code. Additional language support including C#, VB.NET, ASP.NET, Blazor, Java, JavaScript, Go, Python, and TypeScript. This allows better support for organizations within the Microsoft and GitHub ecosystem.

“With all of the change happening in companies right now, we’re seeing that enterprises are struggling to understand the massive amount of code, whether that system is a giant monolith or microservices,” said Priyanka Mitra, Partner at M12. “CodeSee is primed to help companies understand more code with less. We’re excited to bring code visualization to every company that has code.”

Supporting Quotes:

“CodeSee’s automated cross-repo visualization tools allow our development teams to see inside each other’s codebases. Our devs use CodeSee’s holistic view of our system to more easily understand their codebase and to communicate the complexity of their work to other people around the business.” - Chris Poel, Director of Engineering at River Island.

“CodeSee has proven to be an invaluable asset to our development process. Recently, one of our developers returned to a section of code they hadn’t worked on in some time and attempted to use our old tracking system. Thanks to CodeSee’s Code Automation, the issue was flagged before the change was merged into production. By streamlining our development process with CodeSee, we’re able to catch issues early, reduce errors, and get new features and bug fixes into production faster than ever before.” - Benjamin Wilson, Director of Engineering, Inkitt

“CodeSee’s automation tools have been a game-changer for our development process. Recently, one of our developers noticed that a console log had made it through development and into our main branch. After checking the rules, they realized that the code automation was only checking brand new files and not existing ones. Thanks to CodeSee’s automation, they were able to update the rule and ensure that the issue wouldn’t happen again. By catching errors early and providing automated solutions, CodeSee has helped us to streamline our development process, reduce errors, and deliver high-quality code faster than ever before.” - Germàn Pineada, Senior Software Engineer, Inkitt



Since being founded in 2019, CodeSee has continued to see significant customer growth, secured more $10 million in funding, and receive industry recognitions including being named by CRN as one of ‘The 10 Hottest DevOps Startups Of 2022’ and named an InfoWorld 2022 ‘Technology of the Year Award’ winner. CodeSee recently announced a partnership with the Microsoft for Startups Founders Hub providing startup founders with access to exclusive CodeSee benefits–so all startups can have complete visibility of their code from day one.

To learn more about CodeSee Enterprise 2.0, please visit https://www.codesee.io/ .

About CodeSee

CodeSee is the first code visibility platform, founded in 2019. The company has gained industry recognition, named as one of the hottest DevOps startups and a winner of the InfoWorld 2022 Technology of the Year Award. CodeSee is headquartered in San Francisco and has strong financial backing from leading venture capitalists including Uncork Capital, Wellington Access Ventures, Precursor Ventures, Salesforce Ventures, and M12. Follow @CodeSeeio on Twitter or visit CodeSee.io for more information.