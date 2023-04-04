LineSlip Solutions Announces New ‘Unparalleled’ Podcast Series

Industry leaders will discuss topics relating to the future of risk management from diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI), mentorship and digital transformation

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LineSlip Solutions, an award-winning SaaS provider that automatically converts commercial insurance documents into insurance intelligence, has announced its new podcast, “Unparalleled,” which will debut on April 11. The podcast will be hosted by LineSlip Vice President, Risk Manager Channel, Laurie Solomon, who will lead conversations with industry experts about the future of risk management. Throughout the season, Solomon will be joined by other guest hosts.



The bi-weekly podcast will cover topics such as barriers to diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI); advancement in the risk management industry; mentorship; and the importance for risk managers to leverage data and analytics to gain a competitive edge.

“Modern risk managers are operating in a vastly different landscape than they were a decade ago,” said Leo Bernstein, CEO, LineSlip. “We’re excited to dive into strategic and insightful conversations with the industry’s most forward-thinking leaders to explore what’s trending now and what’s to come next.”

The episodes will be available on popular podcast platforms including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify. LineSlip’s first podcast episode will feature special guest Kristin Peed, director of corporate risk management at CBIZ. Peed will discuss risk management’s branding problem and how to fix it. She will also talk about how environmental, social and corporate governance and DEI are essential to the next generation of risk professionals, the importance of mentorship and “extracurriculars,” and how taking challenges that aren’t traditionally thought of as “risk management” can make you indispensable.

Other upcoming guests include:

Loren Crannell, director of risk at Juul.

Scott Ritto, vice president of risk management at Kilroy Realty Corporation.

James Curbeam, director of risk management at the Las Vegas Valley Water District.

Jessica Morgan, senior vice president of risk and safety at ABM Industries.

The full trailer can be found here.

Founded in 2016, LineSlip automatically converts commercial insurance documents into insurance intelligence for risk managers to optimize spend, reduce reporting time and provide insurance governance across company portfolios. To learn more, visit https://www.lineslipsolutions.com/.

About LineSlip

LineSlip Solutions is an award-winning SaaS company bringing the digital revolution to the risk and insurance world. Its innovative Commercial Insurance Risk Intelligence (CIRI) software converts program documents to data-rich dashboards, giving risk executives instant access to the information they need to stay empowered and effective. This cloud-hosted solution enables faster reporting, clearer stakeholder communication, fewer errors and more capacity for strategic leadership. To learn more, visit https://www.lineslipsolutions.com.

