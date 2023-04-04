Submit Release
Meet the Pioneering RNG Experts at Appalachian RNG Conference

The Appalachian RNG Conference affords companies the opportunity to address a major climate issue, methane, while at the same time grow their businesses”
— Tom Gellrich, CEO & Founder, H2-CCS Network

PENN VALLEY, PA, US, April 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The pioneers are the individuals who lead the way provide new line of thinking or development. The speakers at the Appalachian RNG Conference certainly embody these traits. While the explosion on RNG development has only happened the last few years, these industry leaders have been involved in RNG for almost ten years.

At the Appalachian RNG Conference, you will meet and hear presentations for the pioneers:

Gov Graney – Nacelle Solutions
Brad Huxter – Northern Biogas
David Lindenmuth – EcoEngineers
Frank King – UGI Energy Services
Bob Foxen – Global Common
Bobby Cherian – Hyliion
Lynn Lyon – U. S. Gain
Kirt Conrad – SARTA
John Hambrose – Waste Management

These leaders are driven by the desire to remove methane from the air and convert it to CNG/RNG for power and fuel.

The RNG industry is an $8 billion industry with compound annual growth of 44%. It is expected to be a $70 billion industry by 2027. This industry is propelled by companies and investors who want to address this major climate problem while at the same time earn carbon credits.

Long-term Growth

The RNG industry affords companies long-term growth opportunities because of the markets vastness. Companies working in oil and gas are extremely well-positioned to take advantage of this market because many of the services and equipment used in RNG conversions is also used in oil and gas development.

“The Appalachian RNG Conference affords companies the opportunity to address a major climate issue, methane, while at the same time grow their businesses,” Tom Gellrich, CEO & Founder, H2-CCS Network.


Joe Barone
Shale Directories
+1 6107641232
jbarone@shaledirectories.com

