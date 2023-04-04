Web Real-Time Communication (WebRTC) Market Insights Report | Industry Size USD 45.91 Billion by 2027

Web Real-Time Communication (WebRTC) Market Research

Trends that are propelling market's expansion are the rise in BYOD acceptance & webification of communications systems, and the deployment of WebRTC solutions.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global web real-time communication market was estimated at $2.73 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 41.7% from 2020 to 2027, reaching $45.91 billion.

Real-time communication for web browsers and mobile applications is made possible by WebRTC, an open source set of application programming interfaces (API) and communication protocols. It enables real-time peer-to-peer connectivity without the need to add further plugins or native programmes, enabling video or audio conversation within web pages.

What are the drivers of web real-time communication market?

• Rise of remote work: With the increase in remote work due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there is growing demand for real-time communication solutions that can support virtual collaboration and remote meetings.

• Mobile integration: WebRTC is designed to work seamlessly across multiple devices, including desktops, laptops, smartphones, and tablets. This mobile integration is driving demand for WebRTC solutions that can support communication and collaboration on the go.

• Cost savings: WebRTC can help businesses reduce costs by replacing traditional communication solutions with browser-based solutions that require no additional hardware or software.

• User experience: WebRTC offers a seamless user experience, allowing users to communicate and collaborate in real-time without the need for additional plugins or downloads. This ease of use is driving demand for WebRTC solutions in industries like healthcare, education, and customer service.

• Integration with other technologies: WebRTC is often integrated with other technologies, such as cloud computing and artificial intelligence, to provide enhanced functionality and a more seamless user experience.

What are the key trends in web real-time communication market?

• Adoption in new industries: WebRTC is being adopted by new industries, including healthcare, education, and customer service. In these industries, WebRTC can provide a more efficient and effective way to communicate and collaborate in real-time, improving the quality of care and customer service.

• Integration with other technologies: WebRTC is often integrated with other technologies, such as cloud computing, artificial intelligence (AI), and the Internet of Things (IoT). This integration can provide enhanced functionality and a more seamless user experience, improving adoption rates.

• Increased focus on security: With the growing importance of data security, there is a growing focus on security in the WebRTC market. WebRTC providers are implementing security features, such as end-to-end encryption, to protect against cyber threats.

• Evolution of use cases: WebRTC is being used in new and innovative ways, such as augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) applications. These use cases require real-time communication and collaboration, making WebRTC an ideal solution.

• Greater emphasis on mobile: As more users access the internet on mobile devices, there is growing demand for WebRTC solutions that work seamlessly on mobile platforms. WebRTC providers are focusing on mobile optimization to improve user experience and increase adoption rates.

North America dominated the worldwide web real-time communication market in 2019 and is anticipated to continue its trend during the forecast period. The main factors driving the market growth in this region include the presence of well-known companies using WebRTC in their products, such as Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat, Google (Duo, Hangout), and others in North America, as well as telecom companies forming partnerships with WebRTC developers to reclaim the audience. Moreover, the development of cutting-edge product offerings and widespread acceptance of mobility are anticipated to fuel the growth of the WebRTC market during the course of the projected year.

The global web real-time communication market analysis includes some of the key market players such as Avaya Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Dialogic Corporation, Plantronics, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Plivo, Quobis, Ribbon Communications Operating Company, Inc., Tokbox Inc. (Vonage), and Twilio Inc.

