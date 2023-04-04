Court system to hold seminar on court-appointed visitors

The North Dakota court system is pleased to announce a two-hour seminar on the role that court-appointed visitors play when a petition is filed for the appointment of a guardian. Registration is required, but there is no cost to attend this Zoom presentation.

Seminar Objectives:

How a visitor is appointed; what the visitor duties are; what they report to the court.

Faculty: Sara Steffan LSW

Sara graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Mary in 1996, and became a licensed social worker. Her background includes working as a hospital, swingbed, and nursing home social worker, then as a Program Coordinator at a day program serving people with developmental disabilities. Currently, she works as an Investigator for Vulnerable Adult Protective Services for the State of North Dakota, but only part-time so she can continue to do what she really loves, court visitor work. She is married and has three children.

Education Credits:

The State Bar Association of ND and the North Dakota Board of Social Work Examiners have approved the session for 2 credit hours.

When: Apr 25, 2023 10:00 AM Central Time (US and Canada)

Register in advance for this meeting:

https://ndcourts-gov.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZYtdOyrqD0tHdbUzH_n6Y-6e6kKlXRVVfit

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.

