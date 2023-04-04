Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,411 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 406,064 in the last 365 days.

Court system to hold seminar on court-appointed visitors

The North Dakota court system is pleased to announce a two-hour seminar on the role that court-appointed visitors play when a petition is filed for the appointment of a guardian. Registration is required, but there is no cost to attend this Zoom presentation.

 

Seminar Objectives:

How a visitor is appointed; what the visitor duties are; what they report to the court.

 

Faculty: Sara Steffan LSW

Sara graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Mary in 1996, and became a licensed social worker. Her background includes working as a hospital, swingbed, and nursing home social worker, then as a Program Coordinator at a day program serving people with developmental disabilities. Currently, she works as an Investigator for Vulnerable Adult Protective Services for the State of North Dakota, but only part-time so she can continue to do what she really loves, court visitor work. She is married and has three children.

 

Education Credits:

The State Bar Association of ND and the North Dakota Board of Social Work Examiners have approved the session for 2 credit hours.

 

PLEASE SHARE REGISTRATION INFORMATION WITH YOUR PEERS AND STAFF:

 

When: Apr 25, 2023 10:00 AM Central Time (US and Canada)

 

Register in advance for this meeting:

https://ndcourts-gov.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZYtdOyrqD0tHdbUzH_n6Y-6e6kKlXRVVfit

 

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.

 

We hope you are able to join us!

 

Rose Nichols

Guardianship Monitoring Program Manager

North Dakota Courts

606 E Boulevard Avenue, Mailstop 180

Bismarck ND 58505-0530

701-328-2212

rnichols@ndcourts.gov

You just read:

Court system to hold seminar on court-appointed visitors

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more