PaymentVision to Host Webinar on Visa Rule Updates for Collection Agencies and Debt Repayment on April 15th, 2023

New Visa Merchant Category Code (MCC) will be mandatory for collection agencies. Tune in to prepare your company for these changes and to gain valuable insights.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PaymentVision , a leading provider of payment processing solutions, is pleased to announce an upcoming webinar titled "Visa Rule Updates for Collection Agencies and Repayments of Debt or Overdue Receivables" on April 15th, 2023.

Visa has recently notified its business network that new rules for debt repayment are coming into effect on April 15, 2023. The new rules will impact collection agencies and repayment of debt or overdue receivables. As a result, it's essential for businesses to be aware of these changes and the implications they may have.

The webinar aims to provide an in-depth understanding of the new Visa rule updates and the impact on businesses that fall under the category of collection agencies. It will cover a range of topics, including the use of the new Merchant Category Code (MCC) for collection agencies, overdue receivables, and the consumer protection laws in place.

The webinar will be led by a team of payment processing experts from PaymentVision. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn about the new Visa rule updates and how they can ensure their payment processors are compliant. The webinar will also provide guidance on the necessary disclosures that collection agencies must make when processing a Visa card payment.

"We're excited to be offering this webinar to help businesses navigate the upcoming changes to the Visa rules," said Angel Keller, VP of Sales & Partnerships at PaymentVision. "Our payment processing experts have in-depth knowledge of the payment industry and are well-equipped to provide guidance to collection agencies that need to ensure compliance with the new Visa rules."

The webinar is open to all interested parties, and registration is free. Interested individuals can join the webinar here .

About PaymentVision

PaymentVision provides a full suite of payment processing solutions for the collections industry, including the best software to manage billing and process payments online, by phone, with a mobile device, via interactive voice response (IVR), or in person.

With over 70 years of combined experience in the payments industry, we offer clients a wealth of knowledge and experience. At PaymentVision, we're committed to providing our clients with access to the latest in innovative payment processing technology, more payment processing channels, and superior customer service.

