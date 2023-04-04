Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,425 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 406,113 in the last 365 days.

Melissa Ryan Reitberg Joins Meirowitz & Wasserberg, LLP

NEW YORK, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Meirowitz & Wasserberg, LLP is pleased to announce that Melissa Ryan Reitberg has joined its law firm. Reitberg started her legal career advocating for and supporting small business owners and artists to pursue their dreams, prior to joining a well-respected New York City based litigation firm, where she worked on asbestos, toxic tort, environmental liability cases, products liability, personal injury, and complex New York Labor Law and construction accident cases. Melissa is known for her unmatched personality, limitless energy, and is recognized by her peers for her willingness to go the extra mile whenever needed.

Melissa is a former professional dance performer, theatre artist, model, and circus artist. She holds a bachelor's degree from Muhlenberg College, where she pursued a double major in finance and dance; and a Juris Doctorate from Elizabeth Haub School of Law at Pace University, which has been consistently ranked number one for its Environmental Law program.

Reitberg leaves no stone unturned when preparing and working up a case. Melissa's clients rely on her thorough investigation and detail-oriented analysis of key issues. She is also a published legal blogger and legal journal contributor. Sam & Dan are super excited to welcome Melissa into their M&W law firm family; we can't wait to see what a force [to be reckoned with] she will be for her clients and the Plaintiff's Bar at large.

Contact:
Daniel Wasserberg
212-897-1988
356597@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/melissa-ryan-reitberg-joins-meirowitz--wasserberg-llp-301788370.html

SOURCE Meirowitz & Wasserberg, LLP

You just read:

Melissa Ryan Reitberg Joins Meirowitz & Wasserberg, LLP

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more