NEW YORK, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Meirowitz & Wasserberg, LLP is pleased to announce that Melissa Ryan Reitberg has joined its law firm. Reitberg started her legal career advocating for and supporting small business owners and artists to pursue their dreams, prior to joining a well-respected New York City based litigation firm, where she worked on asbestos, toxic tort, environmental liability cases, products liability, personal injury, and complex New York Labor Law and construction accident cases. Melissa is known for her unmatched personality, limitless energy, and is recognized by her peers for her willingness to go the extra mile whenever needed.

Melissa is a former professional dance performer, theatre artist, model, and circus artist. She holds a bachelor's degree from Muhlenberg College, where she pursued a double major in finance and dance; and a Juris Doctorate from Elizabeth Haub School of Law at Pace University, which has been consistently ranked number one for its Environmental Law program.

Reitberg leaves no stone unturned when preparing and working up a case. Melissa's clients rely on her thorough investigation and detail-oriented analysis of key issues. She is also a published legal blogger and legal journal contributor. Sam & Dan are super excited to welcome Melissa into their M&W law firm family; we can't wait to see what a force [to be reckoned with] she will be for her clients and the Plaintiff's Bar at large.

Contact:

Daniel Wasserberg

212-897-1988

356597@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/melissa-ryan-reitberg-joins-meirowitz--wasserberg-llp-301788370.html

SOURCE Meirowitz & Wasserberg, LLP