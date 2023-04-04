Non Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Market Size & Share to Surpass $21879 Million by 2028 | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Non Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Market is valued at USD 1,569 Million in 2021 and is projected to reach a value of USD 21,879 Million by 2028 at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 60.4% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Market Overview

Non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) is a liver disease that is characterized by the accumulation of fat in the liver, inflammation, and damage to liver cells. NASH is a growing problem worldwide, and it is estimated that it affects up to 25% of adults in the United States.

The exact cause of NASH is unknown, but it is thought to be caused by a combination of factors, including obesity, diabetes, and high blood pressure. NASH can progress to fibrosis (scarring of the liver), cirrhosis (advanced scarring of the liver), and liver failure.

There is no cure for NASH, but there are treatments that can help to manage the condition. These treatments include lifestyle changes, such as losing weight, eating a healthy diet, and exercising regularly. Medications are also available to treat NASH, and there are a number of clinical trials underway to test new treatments.

The NASH market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years due to the increasing prevalence of the condition. The market is being driven by the development of new diagnostic tests and treatments for NASH.

Market Dynamics

Top Players in the Global Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Market

Genfit

Allergan plc (Tobira Therapeutics Inc.)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Conatus Pharmaceuticals

Galectin Therapeutics Inc.

Top Report Findings

The global NASH market is expected to reach $21,879 Million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 60.4% from 2021 to 2028.

The rising prevalence of obesity and diabetes is a major factor driving the growth of the NASH market.

The development of new diagnostic tests and treatments for NASH is also contributing to the growth of the market.

The North American region is expected to hold the largest share of the NASH market during the forecast period.

The key players operating in the NASH market are Genfit, Allergan plc (Tobira Therapeutics, Inc.), Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Conatus Pharmaceuticals, Galectin Therapeutics, Inc.

The NASH market is highly competitive, with a number of major companies developing and marketing treatments for the condition. The leading companies in the market are investing heavily in research and development to develop new and effective treatments for NASH.

The NASH market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, as the prevalence of the condition continues to increase. The market is also expected to benefit from the development of new diagnostic tests and treatments for NASH.

Top Trends in Global Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Market

Regional Analysis

The global non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) market is segmented by region into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

North America is expected to account for the largest share of the market, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. The high prevalence of NASH in North America is attributed to the high rates of obesity, diabetes, and high blood pressure in the region. The increasing awareness about NASH and the availability of effective treatments are also driving the growth of the NASH market in North America.

Europe is expected to be the second-largest market for NASH, followed by Asia Pacific. The increasing prevalence of NASH in Europe is attributed to the aging population and the rising rates of obesity and diabetes in the region. The increasing awareness about NASH and the availability of effective treatments are also driving the growth of the NASH market in Europe.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market for NASH, owing to the rising prevalence of obesity and diabetes in the region. The increasing awareness about NASH and the availability of effective treatments are also driving the growth of the NASH market in Asia Pacific.

The Rest of the World is expected to be a relatively small market for NASH, but it is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. The growth of the NASH market in the Rest of the World is attributed to the increasing prevalence of obesity and diabetes in the region. The increasing awareness about NASH and the availability of effective treatments are also driving the growth of the NASH market in the Rest of the World.

Global Non Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Market Segmentation

Drug Type

Vitamin E & Pioglitazone

Ocaliva

Elafibranor

Selonsertib

Cencicriviroc

Others

Sales Channel

Hospital Pharmacy

Online Provider

Retail Pharmacy

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Scope of the Report:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2021 USD 1,569 Million Revenue Forecast by 2028 USD 21,879 Million CAGR 60.4% from 2021 to 2028 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2028 Key Players Genfit, Allergan plc (Tobira Therapeutics, Inc.), Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Conatus Pharmaceuticals, Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. Customization Request If our report does not include the information you are searching for, you may contact us to have a report tailored to your specific business needs https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/non-alcoholic-ateatohepatitis-nash-market-1253/request-sample

Key Questions Answered in the Non Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Market Report are:

What is the global NASH market size and forecast from 2022 to 2028?

What are the key factors driving the growth of the NASH market?

What are the key trends observed in the NASH market?

What are the key challenges faced by the NASH market?

Who are the key players operating in the NASH market?

What are the strategies adopted by the key players to sustain in the NASH market?

What are the key opportunities and threats faced by the NASH market?

What are the key findings of the NASH market report?

Blog: