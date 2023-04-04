GrownAs* Foods Expands Into Sprouts Nationwide, Bringing Plant-Based, Gourmet Mac & Cheese to Shelves Across the Country

BOULDER, Colo., April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GrownAs* Foods , the proudly-plant based provider of flavor-forward, gourmet mac & cheese, today announced that its kid-approved, adult-adored, mac & cheese will now be available at Sprouts Farmers Market locations nationally.

Hitting shelves in over 380 Sprouts Innovation Centers nationwide, GrownAs* Foods carries both Classic and Truffle-flavored mac & cheese. This creamy and nutritious mac is made using only the cleanest ingredients with 25 grams of plant-based protein per serving. Free from soy, cholesterol, dairy, sugar, GMOs, plastic and guilt, GrownAs* offers the perfect comfort food to feed your inner child or your actual child in under 10 minutes.

GrownAs* Foods' Chief of Flavor, David Delcourt, is not only a devoted father, but also a firm believer in the value of offering children nutritious and tasty meals. He develops every product with this in mind, beginning with a recipe he concocts in his personal kitchen, only introducing it to the market after receiving his own children's enthusiastic endorsement.

Sprouts Farmers Market, a pioneer in the natural and organic grocery space, is the perfect partner for GrownAs* Foods' nationwide expansion. The retailer shares the company's commitment to providing wholesome, delicious, and accessible food options to consumers.

"We are thrilled to join forces with Sprouts and bring our delicious, plant-based mac & cheese to families across the nation within the chain's new Innovation Centers. This new format is helping to even the playing field within the grocery industry, not only making it possible for smaller brands like GrownAs* to expand their footprint, but also easier for consumers to try new products that align with their core values. We can't wait to see GrownAs* on Sprouts' shelves," said Delcourt.

Further showcasing the brand's commitment to sustainability, each box of GrownAs* Mac & Cheese is completely recyclable, and plastic-free, with a 100% compostable pouch. These environmental efforts are directly aligned with Sprouts Farmers Markets' deep-seated mission of sustainability.

Both flavors of GrownAs* Foods Mac & Cheese will be available in Sprouts Innovation Centers countrywide for an SRP of $3.99 for the Classic Mac & Cheese and $4.99 for the Truffle variety.

To find a Sprouts Farmers Market near you, please visit www.sprouts.com/storelocator . For more information about GrownAs* Foods, please visit www.grownasfoods.com

About GrownAs* Foods:

GrownAs* Foods is a proudly plant-based company based out of Boulder, Colorado. Manufacturing clean ingredient, gourmet mac & cheese in Classic and Truffle varieties, GrownAs* Foods has reimagined what vegan mac & cheese should taste like. With its mascot, Mac Man, by its side, the company aims to revolutionize the mac & cheese category by providing great tasting mac & cheese for all! GrownAs* Foods is a Seed Ranch Flavor Co. subsidiary. For more information about GrownAs* Foods and its products, please visit www.grownasfoods.com and www.seedranchflavor.com .

