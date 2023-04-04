Nobelpharma America Earns 2023 Great Place to Work® Certification™ in U.S.; Focus on Collaboration, Trust, Results

Nobelpharma America honored for the first time with prestigious certification based on employees' descriptions of their work environment and company culture.

Certification recognizes Company's dedication to high quality employee culture.

Great Place to Work® is a globally recognized and research-backed verification of workplace culture, employee experience and excellent leadership behaviors.

BETHESDA, Md., April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nobelpharma America, specialists in developing treatments and medical devices for rare diseases, announced it has received certification by Great Places to Work® for its values-based company culture and the quality of the workplace environment. This marks the first time Nobelpharma America has won the prestigious recognition, which is based on what current employees say about their experiences working there.

Great Place to Work® is a globally recognized and research-based verification of workplace culture, employee experience and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation. According to Great Place to Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at certified workplaces are 93 percent more likely to look forward to coming to work and are twice as likely to be paid fairly and have a fair chance at promotion.

"Being formally recognized as one of the best places in the U.S. to work is extremely gratifying," said Head of Human Resources, Administration and Compliance at Nobelpharma America, Susan Ways. "It shows that great things happen when the top priority in managing a workplace is employee empowerment, satisfaction and professional development. Nobelpharma America is a thriving, results-oriented company where trust and collaboration are the keys to success. Great Place to Work® Certification™ confirms our strong commitment to these important values."

Nobelpharma America offers a variety of benefits, resources and programs to support employees in being their best in aspects of their lives — at work, at home, and everywhere in between. Nobelpharma recently launched its first pharmaceutical product into the U.S. rare diseases marketplace. Nobelpharma America was established in the U.S. in 2019, employs approximately 39 employees in the U.S. and is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Nobelpharma Co., Ltd., based in Tokyo.

Nobelpharma America is a pharmaceutical and medical device company committed to developing treatments and medical devices for diseases that often go overlooked because of the small number of patients affected.

For more information on Nobelpharma, America, including career opportunities, please visit https://www.nobelpharma-us.com/.

About Great Place to Work® Certification™

Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: Trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

About Nobelpharma America

Nobelpharma America, LLC (NPA) is focused on the commercialization of pharmaceuticals and medical devices that expand treatment options for people with rare diseases. In 2019, NPA became the first wholly owned global subsidiary of Nobelpharma Co., Ltd., which is based in Tokyo. The company, which is named after Alfred Nobel, remains committed to honoring his innovative and scientific legacy by developing treatments for diseases that often go overlooked because of the small number of individuals affected. For more information visit nobelpharma-us.com.



Media Contact Information:



Nobelpharma America, LLC Method Health Communications, LLC

Name: Susan Ways, Name: Sheila Burke

Head of Human Resources, Telephone: 484-667-6330

Administration and Compliance Email: 356579@email4pr.com

Nobelpharma America



Telephone: 301-244-5951



356579@email4pr.com



View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nobelpharma-america-earns-2023-great-place-to-work-certification-in-us-focus-on-collaboration-trust-results-301788440.html

SOURCE Nobelpharma America