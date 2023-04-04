Basu Aesthetics + Plastic Surgery Launches Second Scholarship for Adult Learners Pursuing Medical Degrees in Texas

Dr. Bob Basu is pleased to invite non-traditional Texas students in the medical field to apply for the financial award

HOUSTON, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- C. Bob Basu, MD, MBA, MPH, FACS of Houston is honored to announce the opening of the second Basu Plastic Surgery Advancing Care Scholarship for Adult Learners. This scholarship was established to support Texas residents over 30 pursuing a degree or career path as a licensed medical practitioner, physician, or nurse at an institute of higher learning. The scholarship will assist non-traditional adult learners with the cost of tuition, housing, on-campus dining, and necessary supplies for continuing their education in the medical field.

"I am pleased to continue offering this scholarship to Texas residents who have a heart to serve others in the medical field. I know firsthand the commitment it takes to pursue a career in this industry, and the requirements are often more difficult for non-traditional learners who must also juggle their family life and a full-time job," explains Dr. Basu. "I want to help Texans over the age of 30 achieve their career goals and facilitate more qualified medical professionals to serve our community—a need that continues to grow."

All Texas residents over 30 who plan to pursue a graduate degree and career in a qualifying medical specialty* are invited to apply for the $1,500 scholarship via an online application beginning Monday, February 13, 2023. The awarded scholarship funds can be used at any college or university to offset the cost of tuition and other educational expenses, including but not limited to supplies and textbooks, required technology, transportation costs, housing, and on-campus expenses.

* Eligible degrees include:

Doctorate (MD, DO, DPM, DDS, DMD, DPM, DMD, OD, PsyD, PharmD, DCM, DS, DPT, DSN, PhD, DNP)

Nursing (RN, NP, CNM, CRNA, LPN)

Masters (MPH, MM, MMS , MN, MNA , MPharm , MPAS , MSN , MSM )

MNA MPharm MPAS MSN MSM Physician Assistant (PA, PAC)

Applications will be accepted through Friday, May 19, 2023. The Basu Scholarship Committee will review and vet all submitted applications and choose an award recipient based on the quality of their application and adherence to the scholarship requirements. The scholarship recipient will be announced Monday, June 12, 2023, and the award will be disbursed in the form of a cash prize.

"I am honored to offer this scholarship to adult learners in our community who face a unique set of challenges and are willing to dedicate the time to grow their knowledge and skills to provide outstanding medical care," says Dr. Basu. "Best of luck to all of our applicants; your efforts are an inspiration to all of us in the medical community!"

About Dr. Bob Basu: Dr. C. Bob Basu is a nationally-recognized board-certified plastic surgeon. His practice, Basu Aesthetics + Plastic Surgery , has offices in both Cypress and Houston, Texas. The Cypress office is located at 9899 Towne Lake Pkwy Suite 100, Cypress, TX 77433. The new Galleria / Uptown Houston location includes a Medspa and is located at 1700 Post Oak BLVD, Suite 1-280, Houston, Texas 77056 . The practice can be reached by phone at (713) 799-2278.

