Go Green Global Technologies Corp. to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com April 13th

BROOKFIELD, Conn., April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Go Green Global Technologies Corp GOGR, based in Brookfield, CT, an innovator of cutting-edge water and fuel technology solutions, today announced that Corrine Couch, Chief Operating Officer, will present live at the Technology Investor Forum, hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on April 13th, 2023.



DATE: April 13th, 2023

TIME: 12:00pm ET

LINK: https://tinyurl.com/2s3mtpb3

Available for 1x1 meetings: April 13th, April 14th, April 17th

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Recent Company Highlights

Go Green Global Technologies has recently paid off its $300k note from AJB Capital.

On March 30, 2023, the Company announced significant debt and equity restructuring, allowing the company to better focus on R&D and production efforts.

Go Green Global Technologies has completed its application for NSF water safety certification and submission is pending.

The patent for Go Green Global Technologies' proprietary technology, the Sonical™ was recently published (United States Patent Application No. 17/472,060) and is pending issuance.

About the Company:

Go Green Global Technologies Corp. is an innovative publicly traded U.S. company that provides industry-disruptive technology for a variety of water and fuel use applications. Utilizing the proprietary Sonical™ device for both non-chemical water treatment and fuel combustion, Go Green provides global solutions for the automotive, transportation, maritime and railway industries. The company is a pioneer and leader in the emerging Pulsed-Power technology sector. Since inception, the company has focused on technologies that lead to a cleaner and more efficient planet.

Safe Harbor Statement: The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "explores," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, and various other factors beyond the Company's control.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

Go Green Global Technologies Corp.

Email: info@gogreentechcorp.org

Phone: +1 (866) 847-3366

gogreen-tech.org

Virtual Investor Conferences

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

johnv@otcmarkets.com