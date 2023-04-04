Tripleseat Launches TripleseatDirect Reservations: The Revolutionary Event Reservation Platform

TripleseatDirect is the first-ever event reservation platform of its kind.

CONCORD, Mass., April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tripleseat, the leading web-based sales and event management solution for restaurants, hotels, and unique venues, is proud to announce the launch of TripleseatDirect Reservations, the first-ever event reservation platform of its kind. With TripleseatDirect Reservations, consumers can now easily request a table for 10 people or book a party for hundreds directly with any restaurant enabled with TripleseatDirect.

TripleseatDirect provides a frictionless event booking process, allowing consumers to quickly and easily view menus and availability in real time and book directly with the restaurant. With TripleseatDirect Reservations, consumers no longer have to go through third-party event planning websites or rely on phone calls and emails to make a large party reservation.

"We're thrilled to introduce TripleseatDirect Reservations to the market," said Jonathan Morse, CEO and Founder of Tripleseat. "We've seen a growing need for a platform that allows consumers to easily book events and make large party reservations directly with restaurants. With TripleseatDirect Reservations, we're simplifying the event booking process for both consumers and restaurants."

TripleseatDirect also benefits restaurant owners and operators by streamlining the reservation process, allowing them to manage their event and off-premise catering bookings and reservations more efficiently. With TripleseatDirect, restaurants can easily manage availability, pricing, and menus and have more control over their event business.

TripleseatDirect Reservations is now available to all restaurants that use Tripleseat as their event management solution. To learn more about TripleseatDirect Reservations, please visit tripleseat.com/products/tsdirect .

About Tripleseat

Tripleseat is a catering and event management platform used by more than 15,000 venues each day, enabling them to streamline the planning process and increase sales. To date, the Tripleseat platform has helped venues book over 10 million events and capture $15 billion in event leads. To learn more about Tripleseat or to schedule a demo, please visit www.tripleseat.com .

