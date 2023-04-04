AdvancePoint Capital Launches Innovative Loan Solution for Restaurants

"Specialized financing solutions are now available for restaurants seeking working capital, equipment, and expansion funds. We're excited to add restaurant loans to our product lineup,"—Jacuqes Famy Jr., AdvancePoint Capital, LLC, CEO.

NEW JERSEY CITY, N.J., April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trusted to deliver flexibility and diversity in services throughout vast state regions, AdvancePoint Capital, LLC continues expanding its services. Given that restaurant ownership is a very difficult proposition—most fail within the first five years— the company believes that providing access to capital and education can help more restaurant entrepreneurs succeed.

AdvancePoint Capital has already provided financial services to over 7,500 small business customers across various industry segments. Managing Partners Jacques Famy Jr and Todd Millman acknowledged the possibility of extending its services to the restaurant industry. The duo is confident that the company's customizable lending options, passion for excellent customer service, and deep understanding of the specific challenges faced by restaurant owners and operators will allow them to serve this sector even better.

With over 10 years of experience and a dedicated team, AdvancePoint Capital, LLC has long established itself as a leading provider of various business loans . With multiple lenders and programs with expert guidance and recommendations, the company provides small businesses with the financial resources they need. The company also gives flexible repayment terms tailored to each customer's needs. From purchasing equipment and working capital to expanding loans, AdvancePoint capital always serves.

Flexible Loans Nationwide with a BBB-Accredited Business

Serving in all states (nationwide), AdvancePoint Capital can get the restaurant funded in 24 hrs with a wide range of options, transparent application, and no hidden fees.

Working Capital Loans : These loans will provide restaurants with the funds they need to meet daily operational expenses and stay competitive in a rapidly changing market.

: will provide restaurants with the funds they need to meet daily operational expenses and stay competitive in a rapidly changing market. POS System Financing : This financing solution will help restaurants upgrade their Point of Sale (POS) systems to improve efficiency and customer service.

: This financing solution will help restaurants upgrade their Point of Sale (POS) systems to improve efficiency and customer service. Facility Renovations or Expansion Financing : This loan will enable restaurant owners to renovate or expand their existing premises, increasing capacity and revenue generation.

: This loan will enable restaurant owners to renovate or expand their existing premises, increasing capacity and revenue generation. Restaurant Equipment Financing: AdvancePoint Capital will offer specialized loans to acquire new or used restaurant equipment , ensuring that kitchens and facilities remain up-to-date and efficient.

AdvancePoint Capital will offer , ensuring that kitchens and facilities remain up-to-date and efficient. Maintenance and Repair Cost Financing: These loans will fund vital repair and maintenance work, keeping restaurants running smoothly and minimizing downtime.

These loans will fund vital repair and maintenance work, keeping restaurants running smoothly and minimizing downtime. Advertising and Marketing Financing: This product helps restaurants engage in comprehensive marketing campaigns to expand their customer base and improve their market share.

This product helps restaurants engage in comprehensive marketing campaigns to expand their customer base and improve their market share. Food or Inventory Financing: This loan product will help restaurants purchase food and other items needed to maintain a fully stocked kitchen and meet customer demands.

This loan product will help restaurants purchase food and other items needed to maintain a fully stocked kitchen and meet customer demands. Existing Debt Refinancing: AdvancePoint Capital will offer solutions to help restaurant owners refinance existing debt, relieving financial stress and allowing them to focus on their core business.

AdvancePoint Capital, LLC has a reputation for excellence in customer service. We have maintained a Better-business-Bureau A+ rating and 4.8/5 Google reviews attesting to the success and popularity of the company and our commitment to delivering exceptional service from application to funding.

