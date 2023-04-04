Software Defined Data Center Market Research Report | Industry Size USD 320.59 Billion by 2030

Software Defined Data Center (SDDC) Market Research

SDDC market is expanding as a result of network solutions that accelerate service delivery, automate data backup, and streamline data centre operations.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The software defined data center market was valued at $39.45 billion in 2020, and it is anticipated to expand to $320.59 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 23.7%.

The market is expanding as a result of network solutions such as software-defined storage (SDS), software-defined compute (SDC), and software-defined network (SDN) that automate data backup, streamline data centre operations, and accelerate service delivery. For instance, in May 2020, VMware unveiled second-generation VMware Cloud, a cloud service that blends enterprise-grade on-premises infrastructure management and safety with the convenience and agility of the public cloud.

What are the drivers of software defined data center market?

• Cost savings: SDDCs can help businesses reduce costs by optimizing resource utilization, automating tasks, and reducing the need for manual intervention. By replacing traditional hardware-based data center infrastructure with software-defined infrastructure, businesses can achieve significant cost savings over time.

• Agility and flexibility: SDDCs are designed to be more agile and flexible than traditional data center infrastructure. This means that businesses can quickly and easily adapt to changing business needs and customer demands, without having to make significant changes to their infrastructure.

• Scalability: SDDCs are highly scalable, which means that businesses can easily add or remove resources as needed to meet changing demand. This scalability allows businesses to optimize their infrastructure to meet their specific needs, without having to invest in costly hardware upgrades.

• Automation: SDDCs are highly automated, which means that businesses can reduce the need for manual intervention and free up IT staff to focus on more strategic initiatives. This automation can also help to improve efficiency and reduce the risk of human error.

• Integration with cloud computing: SDDCs are often used in conjunction with cloud computing, allowing businesses to take advantage of the scalability and flexibility of cloud infrastructure while still maintaining control over their data and applications.

What are the key trends in software defined data center market?

• Hyperconverged infrastructure: Hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) is becoming increasingly popular in the SDDC market. HCI combines storage, computing, and networking functions into a single software-defined system, making it easier to manage and more efficient.

• Multi-cloud management: As businesses increasingly adopt multi-cloud strategies, there is growing demand for software-defined solutions that can manage resources across multiple clouds. SDDCs can help businesses manage workloads across on-premise infrastructure, private clouds, and public clouds, improving agility and reducing costs.

• AI and automation: Artificial intelligence (AI) and automation are transforming the SDDC market. AI-powered analytics can help businesses optimize resource allocation and improve performance, while automation can reduce the need for manual intervention and free up IT staff to focus on more strategic initiatives.

• Security: With the growing importance of data security, there is a growing focus on security in the SDDC market. SDDCs can provide enhanced security features, such as microsegmentation and automated threat detection, to protect against cyber threats.

• Edge computing: With the rise of the Internet of Things (IoT), there is growing demand for edge computing solutions that can process data closer to the source. SDDCs can provide the software-defined infrastructure needed to support edge computing, enabling businesses to process and analyze data more efficiently.

In terms of geography, North America dominated the SDDC market in 2020 and is anticipated to continue doing so over the coming years. This is linked to the rise in data storage demand and enterprises' increased investments in the SDDC across the IT industry.

The key players operating in the software defined data center market analysis include Citrix Systems, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., IBM Corporation, Microsoft, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, Dell Inc., VMware, Inc., and Datacore Software. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.

