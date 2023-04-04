Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,447 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 406,118 in the last 365 days.

To His Excellency Mr. Macky Sall, President of the Republic of Senegal

AZERBAIJAN, April 4 - 04 April 2023, 13:47

Dear Mr. President,

I convey my sincerest congratulations and the best wishes to you and your people on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the National Holiday of the Republic of Senegal – the Independence Day.

I believe that the Azerbaijani-Senegalese relations will continue to successfully develop both bilaterally and multilaterally for the sake of interests of our States and peoples.

On this pleasant day, I wish you good health, success in your activities, and peace and prosperity to the friendly people of Senegal.

Sincerely,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 4 April 2023

 

You just read:

To His Excellency Mr. Macky Sall, President of the Republic of Senegal

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more