L.A. Festival of Books Returns this Year with the Marvelous Author Ron Cruse and his Masterpiece Lies, Bribes, & Peril
Bright Chavez, MainspringBooks
April 05, 2023, 15:10 GMT
LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The biggest book festival in the United States is once again right around the corner. Exceptional narratives of authors from across the world will be gathered at the heart of the event. This is another fair that book enthusiasts and avid fans have been waiting for. Among the great authors that will be featuring their books in this grand festival is Ron Cruse.
Cruse grew to honor cultural distinctions that the conventional American would consider odd and has presented straightforward, pleasant insights behind these. The author deftly explains how these distinctions originate and the complexity these potentially bring. Garnering invaluable lessons from a unique cast of characters—a gentle Sudanese, a Harvard-educated Saudi, a Masai guide, A Russian babushka, an Iraqi driver, A Chinese daoyou, and many more—Cruse realized an understanding of culture is essential to success in the global arena.
The experiences and discoveries that Cruse had gone through shaped his literary work which shares existing life lessons that are not always easily learned and grasped. This is definitely a book for all those who seek realizations and understanding of how to succeed anywhere, in any endeavor, around the world.
Lies, Bribes, & Peril received multiple positive reviews, bagging 5 stars from customers. Some of the inspiring comments include:
“Lessons they don't teach you in business school. Ron Cruse is a master storyteller who takes humor and factual information and turns them into practical lessons that provide the reader with a wealth of insight into doing business in foreign countries. “- Alice Kachejian
“Great Lessons in an Engaging Package” - L. A. Dickinson
“The author does not waste your time. If you are looking for real life lessons on global business and cultural engagement learned the hard way (by living through them) this is exactly what you are looking for. I read the entire book during one trip and within days found myself already putting the lessons to good use.” - D. Lawrence
It indeed is a book worthy of purchase. LATFOB never fails to bring amazing and life-changing books together.
Kirkus Book Reviews find this narrative as, “chronicles of international business narrated with enthusiasm, understanding and reflection” and offering “the author’s instructions will aid anyone attempting to interact with other cultures.”
Don’t miss out the opportunity to add this to your collection. Lies, Bribes, & Peril will be available at the L.A. Festival of Books on 22nd-23rd of April 2023.
