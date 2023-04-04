Asian Century Equity Appointed by RTI Group to Manage Latest Strategic Investor Process

RTI is well positioned to make a big impact in engineering and support of diverse connectivity solutions as new subsea infrastructure requirements are growing across the digital ecosystem.” — Bill Barney, Founder and Chairman, Asian Century Equity

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Asian Century Equity today announced its appointment by the RTI Group Companies (RTI), the only independent trans-pacific cable owner and operator, to lead RTI’s latest investor process to support expansion across key strategic markets requiring advanced subsea cable network development.

Leading the initiative, Asian Century Equity’s Founder and Chairman, Bill Barney brings a wealth of experience to the RTI team, having served at the helm of some of the world’s most extensive subsea cable and infrastructure companies. During his 22-year tenure as an investor, board member and award-winning CEO in Asia, Barney has built and managed teams that consistently achieved the industry’s highest growth rates in EBITDA and revenue.

“We are thrilled to have Bill leading this current process of aligning strategic investors to join RTI as we move forward executing on our mission of broadening our seamless carrier-neutral network that connects Asia and Australia to the United States,” said Russ Matulich, RTI’s Founder and CEO.

“I look forward to working with Russ and the RTI team to explore innovative new opportunities in partnerships and investments as we build into the future,” said Barney. “RTI is well positioned to make a big impact in engineering and support of diverse connectivity solutions as new subsea infrastructure requirements are growing across the digital ecosystem.”

Matulich continued, “Our customers, including several of the world’s largest entities, trust RTI to rapidly provision and safely transport their mission-critical content. Bill’s relationships and leadership will help RTI to expand our current ~100Tbps offering that connects three continents, into a global offering interconnecting the world.”

Prior to his recent years as an investor and founder of infrastructure platforms, Barney served six years as Chairman and CEO of Global Cloud Xchange (GCX) and earlier ten years as CEO of Pacnet, during which the company achieved industry-leading growth and won numerous awards and recognitions for innovative product offerings and network solutions. He was previously APAC President at MCI Worldcom, VP of AMEA at Global One and held leadership roles at AT&T.

An advocate for regulatory and industry change and a major proponent of Cloud Computing and Open networks, Barney’s leadership extends to 8+ years on the Board of Governors for Pacific Telecommunications Council (PTC), where he is currently serving as President and Chair.

About Asian Century Equity

Asian Century Equity is an independent investment group focused on opportunities across rapidly evolving emerging markets sparked by unprecedented digital adoption and transformation. We build partnerships with forward-thinking teams to accelerate growth, access new markets, realign and enable organizational change, and develop new opportunities through strategic investments. www.asiancenturyequity.com